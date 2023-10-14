We all love football, it is the world's game after all, but sometimes it can get a little samey, a little predictable and maybe just a little bit boring, but one thing that is guaranteed to make a game interesting is when an outfield player has to go in goal.

Maybe it's the chaos it creates, the comical commentary it produces, or maybe we just like seeing professional footballers look a bit silly on a football pitch. Whatever it is, watching your club's 5 foot 5 winger pull on those gloves and proceed to fling themselves all over the penalty area is undeniably entertaining.

And so when AC Milan's Olivier Giroud was forced into goalkeeping duty over the weekend and subsequently made what was a relatively dull game up until that point riveting, we were delighted.

With that in mind, Football FanCast has created a list of some of our favourite times an outfield player has pulled on those gloves.

Olivier Giroud vs Genoa

Kicking off with the man who has been making the headlines then, Olivier Giroud.

The Frenchman was tasked with taking Mike Maignan's place in the AC Milan goal on the weekend against Genoa after the shot-stopper was sent off in the match's dying moments.

The thing is, this was a must-win game for Milan, as collecting all three points here meant they would end the weekend atop the Serie A table. So, no pressure, Olivier.

Luckily for the Rossoneri, Giroud was up for the challenge, and with moments left in the game, he saw a free-kick sail over his bar and even made a save of his own to deny the hosts a share of the spoils.

However, just to make the game that bit more chaotic, the Genoa keeper decided to foul one of the Milan players whilst up for a corner and got himself sent off as well.

Surely, that is taking the goalkeeper's union too far.

Harry Kane vs Asteras Tripolis

Now, from a man who was able to keep a clean sheet during his dabble with goalkeeping to one who very much could not, despite his best efforts.

It was a Europa League game against Greek side Asteras Tripolis all the way back in 2014/15 - Kane's breakthrough season - and after he had scored a hat trick to give the Lilywhites an unassailable lead, he was tasked with maintaining the side's clean sheet after Hugo Lloris was shown a straight red for a terrible tackle outside the penalty area.

Unfortunately for the hat trick hero, he immediately conceded from the free kick Asteras were awarded for the foul, and it was a pretty weak shot as well, just bouncing off his chest and under his body to roll into the net.

Don't quit your day job, Harry.

Kyle Walker vs Atalanta

From Kane to one of his England teammates, Manchester City's Kyle Walker.

Now, this example is a little more high stakes as it took place in the Champions League group stage away to Serie A side Atalanta. The reason Walker ended up between the sticks was that, with the scores level and Josip Ilicic running through on goal, substitute goalkeeper Claudio Bravo decided to take him out.

This, understandably, resulted in a red card and with Ederson already off the pitch with an injury, it was the former Spurs man who stepped up and donned the gloves.

He did a good job as well, saving the free-kick from Alejandro Gomez and helping his team leave Bergamo with a point.

John O'Shea vs Tottenham Hotspur

We're going back a bit here, but in February 2007, Manchester United and Ireland legend John O'Shea was forced to become the side's makeshift number one following an injury to Edwin Van Der Saar that forced him off the pitch in the 85th minute.

With no substitutes left, Sir Alex Ferguson turned to his tough-as-nails defender and put him in the Dutchman's place.

Luckily, the game was as good as won at that point as it was already 4-0, but O'Shea put in a good showing during his short stint as a 'keeper, making a save late on and stopping Spurs from scoring a consolation goal.

Rio Ferdinand vs Portsmouth

Now, Rio Ferdinand is undoubtedly one of the greatest defenders in Premier League history, but when it comes to goalkeeping, we're not too sure.

He would be forced to step between the sticks in 2008 for United's FA Cup quarter-final tie against Portsmouth. He found himself wearing the gloves after Van der Sar went off injured, and his replacement Tomasz Kuszczak was sent off for a foul in the penalty area.

With both keepers out of the game and a penalty to save, Ferdinand stepped up to do his best to keep his side from an early exit from the cup.

Unfortunately, he could do little to stop Sulley Muntari's penalty as it sailed past him despite guessing the right way.

John Terry vs Reading

Mr Chelsea himself was called upon to don the goalkeeping gloves in the Premier League clash away to Reading in October 2006.

This was because starting Petr Cech had to be stretchered off the pitch following a severe head injury, and his replacement, Carlo Cudicini, was then forced off through injury with four minutes left on the clock.

The Blues were 1-0 up at the time, so they just had to defend for their lives and hope the Royals couldn't get a shot on target.

Oh, and Jon Obi-Mikel had been sent off earlier in the game. When it rains, it pours.

Luckily for the West Londoners, they did a fantastic job shielding their skipper, and he managed to survive without facing a serious effort. And they headed back to the capital with all three points in tow.

Cosmin Moti vs Steaua Bucharest

We're going a little off the beaten path here, but trust us, it's worth it.

Back in 2014, Bulgarian champions Ludogorets were playing in a Champions League qualifier that would ultimately decide whether they would make it into the competition for the first time in their history.

They were trailing 1-0 for much of the game, but five minutes of madness saw them score a late equaliser and lose their keeper to a red card. With extra time looming, centre-back Cosmin Moti put on the gloves and helped them make it to penalties, where he scored his and saved two of Bucharest's.

Having made such a brilliant contribution to the club's history, Ludogorets named their stadium's south stand the 'Moti Stand' as a token of appreciation.

Felipe Melo vs Elazigspor

When an outfield player is in goal to face a penalty, they often, understandably, fail to save it. Galatasaray's Felipe Melo, on the other hand, had no such trouble back in 2013.

The Brazilian midfielder was forced to pull on the number one shirt after goalkeeper Fernando Muslera was sent off late on in their Super Lig game against Elazigspor for a terrible tackle in the penalty area.

With the Turkish giants just one goal ahead and mere minutes left on the clock, the expectation was that the penalty meant the points would be shared.

Luckily for the Gala fans, Melo had other ideas, diving to his right to maintain his team's lead.

Phil Jagielka vs Arsenal

Neil Warnock's Sheffield United were hosting Arsenal for a game in 2006, when their goalkeeper, Paddy Kenny, limped off with an injury with 34 minutes left to play.

Now, usually, this would be annoying, but most teams will just sub on their reserve 'keeper and get on with things; the only problem was that the Blades didn't have a backup keeper on the bench.

Warnock was quite well known at the time for not putting a 'keeper on his bench as he wanted more outfield options during the game, but this meant that there was nobody to replace Kenny at the time except Phil Jagielka.

Ever the team player, the defender pulled on the gloves and stood guard over the Sheffield United goal for the remaining 34 minutes of the game, and somehow, with the help of his defence, he kept a clean sheet.

Robbie Savage vs Reading

Now, a lot of the players on this list only step between the sticks for a few minutes or less, but when Robbie Savage was given the gloves in a Championship match between Derby County and Reading, it was the 41st minute.

Derby did have two 'keepers in the squad that day, but thanks to an injury to Stephen Bywater at the start of the game and a red card for Saul Deeney just before the half, manager Nigel Clough was forced to pick an outfield player to put on the gloves, and that player happened to be the team captain, Savage.

When Savage put the gloves on, the score was 2-1 to the Royals, and, to his credit, he somehow managed to keep it that way until the home side finally added a third in the 69th minute and a fourth in the 84th minute.

In all, Savage did an admirable job as a stand-in goalkeeper and even pulled off a couple of decent saves, much to the delight of the fans.