Heading into the international break, Oliver Glasner's Crystal Palace sit 18th in the Premier League, still winless after seven games, having drawn three and lost four.

Palace have managed to score just five goals in their seven games played, only Southampton scoring fewer with four. This comes with the Eagles averaging 48.6% possession (11th best in the league), and averaging 13.1 shots per 90 (tenth best in the league).

Two of their five Premier League goals have come from striker, Jean-Phillipe Mateta, who has scored four goals and provided one assist in his nine appearances across all competitions so far this campaign.

Mateta's Crystal Palace career in numbers

Mateta signed for Palace back in 2022, having spent a year there on loan from January 2021. The Eagles reportedly paid around £9m to secure the striker's services permanently from Bundesliga side, Mainz.

The 27-year-old has since made 115 appearances for the club, scoring 33 goals and providing seven assists, totalling 5,922 minutes played.

Last season, he was heavily leaned upon to provide the output from Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze's creativity, scoring 16 goals in the Premier League in 35 games, whilst also providing five of his seven total assists that season.

The Frenchman has started this campaign fairly strong, netting four times in total, twice in the Premier League, but his chances have been far fewer so far, as the loss of Olise is causing Palace a few issues early in the season, to replicate the chance creation he added.

However, things could look even more different now had Palace made a striker signing in the summer window of 2023 after Mateta only scored two goals in the 2022/23 season, failing to find the net on a regular basis.

Back in August 2023, Palace were reportedly battling to sign Che Adams. The 28-year-old instead stayed at Southampton for the 2023/24 season before leaving on a free, joining Torino in July 2024.

Adams has started the season strong in his new Italian setting, making nine appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals, and providing two assists, with three of his four goals coming in Serie A. Torino currently sit seventh in Serie A, having won three, drawn two, and lost two of their opening seven fixtures.

Initially not thought to be too prolific in English football, he's proving the doubters wrong rather swiftly and is actually bettering Mateta in a host of metrics throughout 2024/25.

Adams vs Mateta comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Adams Mateta Goals 0.71 0.58 Assists 0.36 0.14 xG 0.35 0.33 Progressive Carries 0.70 0.59 Progressive Passes 0.93 1.57 Shots Total 2.14 1.30 Shots on Target 1.43 0.43 Goals/Shot 0.33 0.33 Shot-Creating Actions 2.79 1.96 Aerials Won 1.40 1.57 Stats taken from FBref

As you can see from their numbers, Adams is smashing it over at Torino, with manager Paolo Vanoli describing him as the "perfect player" for their plan.

He is scoring more goals per 90 and providing more assists per 90 than Mateta, has more xG generated per 90, more progressive carries, a higher shot volume and shot accuracy, whilst also scoring at a rate of 0.33 goals/shot.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Mateta is providing better aerial battle numbers, which is to be expected with his 6 foot 3 frame, and whilst Mateta is scoring fewer, he is still scoring at the same rate per shot taken, with a 0.33 goals/shot ratio.

Palace probably won't see this as a mistake, as Mateta showed last season what he can provide, and is still showing what he can do this season with limited service, but the Scotland international could have provided a different option upfront for the Eagles, as he is now showing some of his best form in Italy.