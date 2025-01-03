Trent Alexander-Arnold's contractual situation has become incredibly tedious in recent weeks, with the decibels rising among the Spanish press this week as Real Madrid look to swipe Liverpool's homegrown superstar.

However, the 26-year-old hasn't let such noise detract from his performances under Arne Slot's wing, showcasing a tough defensive side unseen during his career under Jurgen Klopp while oozing class and style on the ball.

The pull of Santiago Bernabeu is strong, Europe's palatial club ground being the hothouse for trophies and an illustrious career, but Trent is hardly scrounging for success within his boyhood outfit, for Slot's tactics have put Liverpool in the driving seat for the Premier League title and a promising position in the Champions League too.

Regardless of whether the £180k-per-week talent stays or leaves, Liverpool appear keen to invest in a new full-back this year - though it might not be on the right-hand side.

Liverpool's search for a full-back

At the backend of December, GIVEMESPORT reported that Liverpool are set to rival Manchester United for Antonee Robinson this year. The arch-rivals are both keen on a new left-back, and the Fulham ace has been among the finest players in the Premier League this season.

Robinson, 27, has started every top-flight fixture this term, captaining his squad regularly since December. Fulham value him as high as £50m and you'd have to admit that they are well within their right. He's been brilliant and contracted until 2028 besides.

Liverpool know that they can present a more appealing career path than their beleaguered neighbours but United are invariably dangerous in the transfer market. With that in mind, FSG may hope that they opt for Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez instead, given that he has his sights set on Old Trafford.

Robinson would bring instantaneous results to a Reds side seeking the highest honours both domestically and on the continent. Andy Robertson has been a stalwart over so many years, but he's simply not performing at his incredible one-time level.

At no disrespect to the Scotsman, Robinson is outstripping him on the pitch this year, but in fact, Fulham's Duracell Bunny may even be operating at a floor above Alexander-Arnold too.

How Robinson compares to Alexander-Arnold

Years of dining at the elite table have established Liverpool's wide defensive duo as the pre-eminent pairing. They have redefined the full-back role, in some ways, with tireless running and outstanding creativity serving as the life-juice of the Klopp era.

Most Assists in Premier League History (Defenders) Rank Player Apps Assists (per game) 1. Trent Alexander-Arnold 243 62 (0.26) 2. Andy Robertson 292 59 (0.20) 3. Leighton Baines 420 53 (0.13) 4. Graeme Le Saux 327 44 (0.13) 5. Andy Hinchcliffe 219 36 (0.16) Stats via Squawka

Both Robertson and Alexander-Arnold remain core parts of Liverpool's first team - the latter still arguably the best full-back in the world - but that doesn't mean he's outperforming every single player across this current campaign.

Indeed, Robinson suffers from the affliction of not being part of a 'big-six' club. That sentence is facetious, of course, but there is a ring of truth there.

He's so complete, so dynamic, so effective across different phases and - crucially for Slot's system - wonderful on the ball, retaining with ease and picking out perfect passes. Sky Sports' Dougie Critchley has even gone as far as to describe him as "one of the best left-backs in the world."

With seven assists from 19 Premier League matches this term, Robinson is behind only Mohamed Salah and Bukayo Saka in that chart. Moreover, he ranks highly across defensive metrics while providing a relentless ball-carrying output. What a skill set, balanced so finely across every required area.

Trent, while impressive this season, has failed to outrank Robinson across any of the above-listed statistics, as per FBref. Alexander-Arnold is the most talented and accomplished player by far, but Robinson is at his apex right now, performing at a higher level.

A closer look at the defensive numbers further illustrates this point. Liverpool's number 66 has been much improved in the lower department this term, averaging 2.6 tackles per Premier League match while winning 51% of his ground duels, as per Sofascore.

Robinson, however, provides even more eye-catching statistics, for the USMNT international has chomped down on opponent with 2.8 tackles per game (Sofascore), also winning 58% of his total duels.

It's admittedly harder to distinguish them given that the respective full-backs play different types of games, but for Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher at least, they are on the same platform all the same. Chalking down his mid-season predictions and ratings alongside Gary Neville, the Anfield icon paired the wide defenders in his updated Team of the Season.

Robinson might turn 28 at the start of the 2025/26 campaign but he's hardly doomed to deteriorate any time soon. His stock has been sky-high this season and it owes testament to the incremental progress that he has forged across so many years. Not all of them bore fruits.

Athletic, adept on the ball and fierce without it, he's arguably been the best full-back in the Premier League this season. As far as the stats go, he's outperformed Liverpool's imperious right-back.