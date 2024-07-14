There is just one more game left of Euro 2024, and it's the big one. Will England be able to put decades of hurt behind them and go one better than they did in 2021? Or will Spain pick up a fourth European title in a tournament they came into as ranked outsiders?

However, the chips may fall on Sunday night; the Three Lions might not have made it that far were it not for the last-minute winner of Ollie Watkins on Wednesday.

The talented striker demonstrated a clinical edge that Arsenal's forwards could have used last season as they came agonizingly close to winning a title of their own.

However, while Mikel Arteta cannot call upon the Aston Villa ace next season, he may be able to call on someone like him, as the latest marksman touted for a move to N5 has been compared to the Englishman - oh, and he outscored Kai Havertz last year.

Arsenal's striker search

According to a report from Caught Offside earlier this week, Arsenal are still keen to bring in a new striker this summer, and one of the leading options on their list is Ajax's Brian Brobbey.

The report makes no mention of a potential price, but a separate story from the Sun claimed earlier this week that he'd be available for around £30m and that they are 'confident' of signing him.

Unfortunately, this report also revealed that Premier League rivals Manchester United are interested in the exciting Dutchman.

This interest from the Red Devils could make signing Brobbey slightly more complicated, but given his form last season, the fact he outscored Havertz, and the comparisons to Watkins, Arsenal should be looking to bring him to North London.

How Brobbey compares to Watkins

Now, before we compare Brobbey's goalscoring record to Havertz's, let's examine this comparison to the Villa ace and where it came from.

It mainly stems from FBref, which compared players in similar positions in last season's Europa Conference League competition and then created a list of the ten most comparable players for each one. They ranked Watkins as the number-one striker most similar to the Dutchman.

It's far easier to see the actual similarities when you take a look at the specific underlying number for which the pair rank very closely, such as expected goals, progressive passes, key passes, live passes, carries and aerial duels won, all per 90.

Brobbey & Watkins Stats per 90 Brobbey Watkins Expected Goals 0.40 0.34 Progressive Passes 1.43 1.31 Key Passes 1.14 1.07 Live Passes 13.7 12.7 Carries 13.4 12.1 Aerial Duels Won 1.43 1.67 All Stats via FBref for the 23/24 Conference League Season

However, it's not just his similarity to the England ace that would make the 22-year-old a great signing; it's also his output.

In just 43 appearances last season, the Dutch "goal machine," as talent scout Jacek Kulig described him, found the back of the net 22 times and provided 12 assists, meaning he averaged a goal involvement every 1.26 games for the Amsterdam outfit.

In contrast, Havertz, who, by the end of last season, was the Gunners' recognised number nine, scored 14 goals and provided seven assists in 51 appearances, equating to a still good but less impressive average of a goal involvement every 2.42 games.

Ultimately, Brobbey looks like he'd be an excellent signing for £30m based on his attacking output alone, but with the comparisons to England's latest hero on top of that, he feels like a player Arsenal cannot afford to miss out on.