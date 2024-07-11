The Euros are coming to a climactic conclusion this weekend as England have somehow slugged their way into the final to face off against the competition's great entertainers, Spain.

The Three Lions made it past the Netherlands in the Semi-final thanks to a spot kick from former Tottenham Hotspur icon Harry Kane and a last-minute goal from substitute Ollie Watkins.

However, while the tournament has transfixed the whole country over the last month or so, Premier League clubs have been hard at work in the transfer market.

In fact, based on recent reports, the latest striker touted for a move to N17 has won comparisons to England's most recent hero, Watkins, and outscored Son Heung-min and Richarlison last season.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a recent report from Caught Offside, Tottenham have maintained their long-term interest in Feyenoord star Santiago Gimenez.

Alongside the Lilywhites, the story has revealed that their North London rivals Arsenal and Italian giants Napoli are also keen to land the Mexican's services this summer.

No price is mentioned, but a report out of Italy in May claimed that a fee of around €50m would be enough to tempt the Dutch side into selling, which is around £42m.

It might still be a sizeable investment, but given how well he played last season and his flattering comparisons to Watkins, Daniel Levy and Co should be doing all they can to sign Gimenez.

Gimenez's comparisons to Watkins

Now, before getting onto Gimenez's impressive goalscoring record, let's take a look at this comparison to England's recent hero, Watkins.

It stems from FBref, which compares players in similar positions across Europe's top five leagues. In the Mexican's case, they consider the Aston Villa ace to be the eighth most similar forward.

This conclusion is easier to understand when looking at their respective underlying numbers.

Gimenez & Watkins Stats per 90 Gimenez Watkins Progressive Carries 1.79 1.74 Progressive Passes 1.41 1.54 Shot-Creating Actions 2.73 2.80 Goal-Creating Actions 0.48 0.50 Carries into the Penalty Area 1.25 1.15 Aerial Duels Won 1.44 1.37 All Stats via FBref for the 23/24 League Season

For example, they rank very similar in metrics such as progressive passes and carries, aerial duels won, carries into the penalty area, and shot and goal-creating actions, all per 90.

It's not just his similarity to the England ace that makes the "insane" Feyenoord star, as dubbed by U23 scout Antonio Mango, worth signing; he's also incredibly prolific in front of goal.

In fact, his tally of 26 goals and eight assists is better than anything a Spurs player could muster, including Son, who scored 17 goals and provided ten assists in 36 games, and Richarlison, who found the back of the net 12 times and produced four assists in 31 matches.

Ultimately, Gimenez looks to be an outstanding attacking talent, and his comparisons to Watkins and proficiency in front of goal should be all the reasons Levy and Co need to pull the trigger and bring him to N17 this summer.