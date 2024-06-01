If anyone needed any reminding of the remarkable job that Unai Emery has done at Aston Villa to date, they only have to take a look at the Spaniard's impact on Ollie Watkins, with the Englishman having simply soared over the last 18 months or so.

Prior to Emery's arrival, the former Brentford man had lost his way slightly under Steven Gerrard, scoring just ten goals in 39 games during the Liverpool legend's stint at the helm, while also providing just four assists.

As Watkins' former England teammate Conor Coady has stated, however, the 28-year-old has gone to an "absolute new level" following the change in the dugout in October 2022, having since scored 41 goals and contributed 17 assists in 79 games under the Emery regime.

The figurehead of this new era at Villa Park, Watkins has cemented his status as the main man in attack in recent times, although that has not stopped the club looking at securing a potential partner or even rival in the frontline this summer.

Aston Villa's search for a striker

According to a report from Aston Villa news, the Midlands side are believed to be interested in a move for free-scoring Olympiacos sensation, Ayoub El Kaabi, with the 30-year-old having enjoyed a stunning first season with the Greek outfit.

The report suggests Villa are now 'in the hunt' for the Moroccan international, having seen his impact first-hand after the striker scored five goals across the two-legged meeting with Emery's men in the Conference League semi-final clash last month.

The piece adds that Emery and co were keen to see how the experienced marksman would perform in the subsequent showpiece in Athens, with the in-demand talent duly impressing after scoring the winning goal deep into extra-time.

Why Villa should move for El Kaabi this summer

For all Watkins' brilliance this season, it is remarkable that El Kaabi has actually eclipsed the Englishman's return of 27 goals in all competitions, the 6 foot sensation netting 33 times across all fronts in what is his first campaign at the club.

As Villa bore witness to, the former Al Sadd striker was at his devastating best in European competition, scoring five times in the Europa League (including qualifying), prior to plundering 11 goals in just nine knockout stage games after dropping into the Conference League.

A record return in European competition in a knockout stage, El Kaabi is rightly now being coveted by the Villans, with the potential for him to be a dream upgrade on young Jhon Duran in Emery's side.

The Colombian marksman has shown flashes of his quality of late after finishing 2023/24 with eight goals in all competitions - notably scoring twice in the 3-3 draw with Liverpool - yet he has rarely been trusted from the off by his manager, restricted to just three league starts this season.

With Emery at times deploying Watkins alongside another - be it Moussa Diaby or Leon Bailey - as a second striker, there is a case to be made that a centre-forward could work in tandem with the 27-goal hero, be it Duran or perhaps El Kaabi.

El-Kaabi's Conference League record - 23/24 9 games 11 goals 1 assist 62% pass accuracy rate 0.4 key passes per game 0.9 tackles per game 2.1 balls recovered per game 34% total duels won 10x possession lost per game Stats via Sofascore

El Kaabi's recent prolific run would surely put him ahead of the relatively untested Duran, with the senior figure having largely hit the ground running wherever he's been, notably netting 26 times in 55 games for Turkish side, Hatayspor, as well as plundering 35 in 57 for Wydad AC back in his homeland.

Lauded as a "potential goal machine" by journalist Jonas Adnan Giaever, El Kaabi would certainly bolster Villa's hopes in Europe next season, and with Chelsea target Duran perhaps angling for a move away this summer, he could represent the perfect upgrade.