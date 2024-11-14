After ten games in which they came painfully close on multiple occasions, Ipswich Town finally won their first Premier League game of the season on Sunday.

Kieran McKenna's side travelled to the free-scoring Tottenham Hotspur, and instead of being turned over like West Ham United, Everton, and Aston Villa were, they came away looking much the better team.

It's undoubtedly too early into the campaign to say whether the Tractor Boys will be able to survive or not, but with performances like that in their locker and players like Liam Delap in the squad, anything is possible.

Moreover, it looks like McKenna could have another goalscoring machine in his team soon enough, as recent reports have linked the club with an up-and-coming talent who's currently outscoring Delap, and by quite some way at that.

Ipswich Town transfer news

According to a recent report from journalist Graeme Bailey, Ipswich are one of several sides interested in Peterborough star Kwame Poku.

Alongside the Tractor Boys, Bailey claims that fellow Premier League side Southampton, Championship outfits Burnley and Millwall and Scottish giants Rangers are also keen on landing the 23-year-old's services next year.

The story does not mention a potential fee, but as the Ghanaian's four-year contract expires in the summer, he could be available for a bargain fee in January.

Overall, the number of interested parties could make signing Poku particularly complicated next year, but due to his incredible form and sky-high potential, Ipswich must do what they can to bring him to Portman Road.

Why Kwame Poku could be a Premier League star

So, while it's notoriously difficult to predict who will be able to make the step up from League One to the Premier League, we feel that there is a very good chance that Poku could be one of the talented few who do.

The reason why? His sensational form in front of goals, both scoring and creating.

In just 17 appearances for the Posh this season, the "huge talent", as dubbed by former manager John McGreal, has scored ten goals and provided seven assists, meaning he is averaging a goal involvement every game at the moment.

Poku vs Delap vs Szmodics in 24/25 Player Poku Delap Szmodics Appearances 17 12 13 Goals 10 6 6 Assists 7 1 1 Goals + Assists per Match 1.00 0.58 0.53 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Moreover, the former Colchester United star is currently outscoring Delap and Sammie Szmodics combined this season.

While the Croydon-born winger has reached another level entirely this year, it's not completely out of the blue, as in 49 appearances last season, he scored 12 goals and provided eight assists, and the campaign before that saw him start to find his footing, with a reasonable haul of six goals and 12 assists in 44 matches.

Unsurprisingly, following his impressive rise from being an influential winger to being practically unplayable, Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony predicted that he'd be a "Premier League star in the future" and that he "will probably cost £30 million" down the line, which feels a little conservative if anything.

Ultimately, with his contract expiring in the summer and his otherworldly rate of return this season, Ipswich must act fast to bring Poku to Portman Road, as he looks more than ready to star in the top flight.