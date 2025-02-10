During the January transfer window, Arsenal were in hot pursuit of a new striker to try and complete Mikel Arteta’s attacking lineup and boost their chances of a Premier League title charge.

Alexander Isak remerged on the shortlist after his goal against the Gunners helped knock them out of the Carabao Cup semi-final, but the Magpies’ £150m price tag saw the club move onto different targets.

Benjamin Sesko was another player on the Gunners’ shortlist of centre-forwards, understandably so given his form in 2024/25, which has seen him score 15 times in 30 appearances.

However, like Isak, Arteta was unable to secure a deal for the Slovenian, leaving him without any January transfers once more, with the Spaniard only able to use the options already at his disposal at the Emirates.

He’s subsequently got to stick with one player at the top end of the pitch, especially after Gabriel Jesus’ knee injury, highlighting the need for investment over the summer to solve the ongoing issue.

Kai Havertz’s stats for Arsenal in 2024/25

German forward Kai Havertz raised eyebrows over his move to North London back in the summer of 2023, costing the club a whopping £60m from city rivals Chelsea.

He impressed during his first year at the club, silencing some of his critics, scoring 14 times in his 51 appearances across all competitions - but it wasn’t enough as Arteta’s men finished runners-up to Manchester City once again.

This season, he’s already registered more goals than the previous, sitting on 15 with multiple months of the season to go, but it’s safe to say he could’ve had a lot more, showcasing the need for a number nine this summer.

Havertz has missed 15 big chances in the league alone, the third most of any player in the division, with the added goals potentially providing the difference in the club’s title ambitions in 2024/25.

Most big chances missed: Premier League Player Big chances missed 1. Ollie Watkins 19 2. Erling Haaland 18 3. Kai Havertz 15 4. Nicolas Jackson 15 5. Mo Salah 14 Stats via Fotmob.

Instead of delving into the market for a new option, the hierarchy may have been better off keeping hold of a young talent to lead the line, especially considering his form away from North London in recent times.

The player who could have been Arsenal’s very own Sesko

Striker Mika Biereth joined the club as an 18-year-old from fellow English side Fulham, linking up with the academy side upon his move to the Emirates.

He would score 11 goals during his debut season with the U23 side, but it wasn’t enough to force himself into the first-team picture, subsequently being loaned out to Dutch side RKC Waalwijk, scoring just twice in 13 games.

However, after a successful loan spell at Motherwell in the first half of 2023/24, he moved to Sturm Gratz in Austria - originally on loan, before moving permanently this summer, ending his stint with the Gunners.

He’s since excelled in front of goal, scoring 14 times in just 25 appearances, including twice in the Champions League - leading to Arsenal academy expert Will Balsam dubbing the young Dane as “incredible”.

Such form has seen the 22-year-old move to Monaco in a £10.8m deal during the most recent window, wasting no time in carrying over his impressive goalscoring record within the final third.

Biereth scored a hat-trick on his second appearance for the French outfit, taking his tally to four goals since his winter move, outscoring Havertz this campaign and showcasing what Arteta is missing by selling the striker in recent years.

How Biereth compares to Arsenal attackers in 2024/25 Player Goals Mika Biereth 18 Kai Havertz 15 Bukayo Saka 9 Gabriel Jesus 7 Gabriel Martinelli 7 Ethan Nwaneri 7 Leandro Trossard 5 Stats via FotMob

Given the club’s desperate attempts to land a new talisman, there’s no denying that Biereth would’ve been a phenomenal option given his goalscoring record, undoubtedly ruing his departure from the Emirates.

However, the Dane will now go down as another player who’s slipped through their net, having bags of potential to improve further in the years ahead given his tender age.