Julen Lopetegui was looking in much better stead heading into this game week, having beaten Newcastle recently 2-0, showing a high level of fight and desire.

However, West Ham suffered a 5-2 battering at the London Stadium this time out, with Arsenal steaming ahead with a 4-0 lead after just 36 minutes. The Hammers fought back with two goals in quick succession before Bukayo Saka made it 5-2 just before half-time.

West Ham remain 14th in the Premier League after their defeat, but Lopetegui’s future could now be under threat yet again, as big results and performances such as this one can often prove to be costly.

Lopetegui's start at West Ham

The Hammers are struggling defensively again this campaign, with their bid to establish a new control-based system not yet paying dividends. Indeed, Lopetegui’s side are conceding 16.4 shots per game; the fourth most in the division this season.

A lack of mobility in central areas, mixed with a disconnected two lines of pressure (front line and defensive line), continues to allow teams to tear the Irons apart, Arsenal netting five, Tottenham netting four, whilst Forest, Chelsea and City all scored three.

But their performance against the Gunners wasn’t just disappointing from a defensive standpoint, but also an attacking one, as captain Jarrod Bowen failed to make his imprint on the game, having fewer touches than Fabianski.

Jarrod Bowen's performance vs Arsenal

Last campaign, West Ham often looked to Bowen, alongside Mohammed Kudus, for their output in attacking areas, with the 27-year-old scoring 20 goals and providing ten assists in 44 appearances.

Performance in Numbers Want data and stats? Football FanCast's Performance in Numbers series provides you with the latest match analysis from across Europe.

The club captain since Declan Rice left, Bowen now has that extra responsibility to rally his troops and lead by example, but his 5/10 display as rated by the DailyMail showed the opposite of that.

Indeed, as that outlet said, it was perhaps one of his 'quietest nights in recent memory'.

Bowen vs Arsenal performance Stat Bowen Minutes 90 Touches 28 Accurate Passes 9/12 Crosses 0/2 Long Balls 1/1 Successful Dribbles 0/4 Ground Duels Won 3/7 Clearances 1 Interceptions 1 Stats taken from Sofascore

Bowen only managed 28 touches in the game, 13 fewer than the 41 of goalkeeper Fabianski. The 27-year-old only made nine successful passes, failed with both of his cross attempts, all four of his dribble attempts, and lost possession ten times in the game.

Without Kudus (who was unavailable due to suspension), the winger's performance was even more costly, as his inability to affect the game left the Hammers with no real outlet in possession, and allowed Arsenal to suffocate them in the first half, scoring five goals and putting the game to bed early.

So far this campaign, Bowen has made 15 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals and providing three assists, totalling 1,317 minutes played already. This shows the reliance on their captain to provide goals and assists, and often in games he fails to provide one, the Hammers lose.

In fact, every time Bowen has scored or assisted in a game this campaign, West Ham have either won or drawn.

Lopetegui's men face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday night, in what could already turn out to be another "must-win" game for the boss as he looks to keep his job and guide the Hammers away from the danger zone.