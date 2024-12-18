After parting ways with Des Buckingham following defeat against Sheffield Wednesday, Oxford United are reportedly in advanced talks to appoint an experienced replacement.

Oxford sack Buckingham

Perhaps summing up the ruthless world of football management, Oxford came to the decision to show Buckingham the door on Sunday afternoon after his side suffered a 3-1 defeat against Sheffield Wednesday to leave them sitting just one point clear of the dropzone in the Championship. The decision comes almost six months after the manager took Oxford up through the playoffs in what was an impressive achievement.

Addressing the fans after parting ways with a club hero, Oxford chairman Grant Ferguson said via the official website: "Des was not only an integral part of one of the best days in the Club’s history, he also holds deep ties to Oxford United and the city. We did not hire Des due to his Oxford connections, but fully understand how us parting ways impacts you as supporters.

"I want to start by expressing my thanks to Des for everything he did for us. Des played an important role in the Club’s success as we reached the Championship for the first time in 25 years – an achievement which will live long in the memory, especially for the unforgettable day at Wembley. In just over a year as Head Coach, he took us a step closer to realising our overall ambition as a Football Club."

Now, however, the search for a replacement is on and one option has already reportedly emerged in pole position.

Gary Rowett now in pole position to replace Buckingham

According to The Telegraph's John Percy, Oxford are now in advanced talks to appoint Gary Rowett, who is in pole position to replace Buckingham. The experienced Championship manager has been out of a job since taking caretaker charge of Birmingham City at the end of last season.

Described as an "experienced leader" by Birmingham co-owner Tom Wagner last season, Rowett represents an experienced option and one who has taken clubs beyond relegation scraps. It must be said though, he faces a tough task at Oxford.

Whoever it is that replaces Buckingham, with Rowett the likeliest at this stage, must get off to a solid start amid the risk of compiling the misery of some fans who may believe that Buckingham's dismissal was harsh given his achievements at the club.

It doesn't get any easier for the Championship struggles on the pitch, meanwhile. Up next, they square off against Leeds United hoping to pull off the ultimate upset with or without a new manager at the helm.