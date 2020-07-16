Kassam Stadium

Key information about Kassam Stadium

Kassam Stadium was finished and opened in 2001 and is now the home of League One’s Oxford United. The ground is located in the Blackbird Leys area of the city and is officially owned by one of Kassam’s Firoka Group companies.

Its current capacity stands at 12,500 and the pitch measures 102m by 71m. The surface of the field is covered by natural grass and it has no undersoil heating installed nor a running track surrounding it.

The highest attendance ever recorded at Kassam Stadium is 12,243, which occurred for Oxford’s final match of the 2005/06 League Two season, ending in a 3–2 defeat by Leyton Orient, sending the hosts into relegation.

A history of Kassam Stadium

Back in 1995, Oxford United decided it was time for them to finally vacate the old Manor Ground and replace it with a venue more fitting of their ambitions. Not even a full year later, the construction of a new 16,000-seat stadium situated in the Blackbird Leys area of the city commenced and would be finished by the time the new millennium rolled in.

However, the erection of their new home did not exactly go as smoothly as they had hoped since they were hit by various different issues along the way. Most of their problems stemmed right from the financial side of things and with the contractors not receiving their pay, the construction was postponed and wouldn’t be completed for the following four years.

In April 1999, the club was taken over by Firoz Kassam and after a long and unpleasant turmoil regarding money, relegations and subsequent promotions, Oxford United were back with their heads above water and the stadium, originally to be called Minchery Farm but changed to Kassam Stadium following the arrival of new ownership, was finally completed in 2001.

The first game ever played was actually a friendly clash against Crystal Palace on 4 August, with the hosts managing to scrap a win on penalties following a 1–1 draw. The first official competitive clash, however, was played on 11 August versus Rochdale in the Football League Third Division. This time, Oxford would lose 2–1 in front of a crowd of 7,842 supporters.

In March 2006, the stadium was unofficially renamed to the United Stadium by the Oxford United Supporters’ Trust, which was supposed to be a sign of protest against the owners that were taking the club in the wrong direction. Despite this, the ground is still largely known as Kassam Stadium.

Between 2012 and 2015, rugby union club London Welsh also called it home but they soon returned back to Old Deer Park following their relegation from the Premiership at the end of the 2014/15 season.

Originally, the stadium had been planned to have 15,000 seats, but in the end, only three out of four stands were erected with one short end remaining open, meaning the final tally sits at 12,500.

Tickets to watch Oxford United at Kassam Stadium

All tickets to watch Oxford United at Kassam Stadium can be found on the club’s official website. The price for an adult ticket ranges from £20 to £28, depending on the stand and the category you choose.

Oxford United also offer season tickets as well as memberships that can get you discounts on single games as well as over the course of the season. More information can be found on the aforementioned website.

Related Links

https://www.oufc.co.uk/ – Official website of Oxford United

https://www.oufc.co.uk/tickets/ – Oxford United Ticket Office