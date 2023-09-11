As one of the key men involved in their last promotion success, Pablo Hernandez remains a deified figure at Leeds United despite his departure having come two years ago now.

The Spanish trickster spent five seasons playing for the Whites, making 175 appearances, scoring 36 goals and recording an admirable 41 assists.

However, in what was a tear-filled afternoon in 2021, Hernandez played his last game for the club as they defeated West Bromwich Albion, before his eventual exit led him to Castellon.

His age was a huge factor in the ease of his departure, with Marcelo Bielsa likely thankful for his services to the club, but reluctantly aware of his waning powers. Despite that, the now 38-year-old was steadfast in his self-confidence, as he would reveal.

Why did Pablo Hernandez leave Leeds United?

Leeds fans held a deep affiliation with the now-retired magician, who spearheaded both the club’s promotion push during the 2018/19 season, and the promotion success the year following.

However, his opportunities dwindled significantly once they emerged into the Premier League, and speaking to BBC Radio Leeds, he would reveal all whilst issuing a heartfelt goodbye: “The last year was not the best for me, it's a difficult situation for me, I didn't play much.

"I never felt this in my career, I always felt like an important player in the squad and played with regularity, but this year I can see the other part of the football, when you don't play, when you're not important in the squad in the field.

"I know I can be important in the dressing room, helping my teammates. I know that for my teammates I am an important player, an important person and I try to give my best.

"It's not the most positive last year but I leave Leeds United thinking of the best moments and now try to enjoy this last game. It's not the best way to say goodbye because all the fans can't be involved in the stadium but I know they understand the situation and I think it's the best moment to say goodbye.”

Hernandez signed off his speech with a glowing tribute to the Yorkshire outfit: “From the first day, I felt the love, the support every game, every day, not just for me but for my family too. I can't describe this. I know a lot of people won't forget me, but for my part, I'll never forget this club or these fans."

Many could argue that such a revered figure had deserved a better end, but given his performances since returning to his homeland, it is fair to say that Bielsa made a good call to instigate his exit. He scored just six goals across 56 appearances and called time on his career in July 2023.

Admittedly, since then things have turned sour at Leeds, with two years of struggle as they fought to avoid the drop, failing in such a pursuit last year.

Whilst a threadbare defence was naturally the outstanding cause of such disappointment, given they conceded a massive 78 goals across the campaign, they also lacked a creator to supplement the free-scoring Rodrigo.

Youngest Average Age in Championship Average Age Sunderland 22.8 Leeds United 23.2 Blackburn Rovers 23.9 Plymouth Argyle 24.3 Swansea City 24.3

All stats via Transfermarkt.

Even now, as they seek to return to the top flight, it could be argued that such creativity is still absent at Elland Road. The likes of Wilfried Gnonto, Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville are a trio of young, raw attackers who will all seek to solve that issue, but remain unproven.

Despite that, the latter’s start to the term offers a window into a brighter future, which could even see the 21-year-old emulate Hernandez’s fine performances in Yorkshire should Daniel Farke get his development right.

Who could be Leeds United's next Pablo Hernandez?

Whilst it could be argued that nobody has come near to the magic midfielder in recent history, the aforementioned Dutchman may well have the potential to at least come close.

After all, to compare his opening performances already in the Championship with Hernandez’s best campaign, and the foundation is already in place for Summerville to spearhead their promotion charge with even better displays.

The former Valencia star enjoyed many fine years in a Leeds shirt, but the pinnacle arguably came during the 2018/19 term. Maintaining a 7.52 average rating, he would score 12, assist a further 12 and record three key passes and 1.6 tackles per game, via Sofascore.

Unsurprisingly, his rating made him Bielsa’s top-rated player for that season by some distance, with no one having even come close to such a figure previously.

Despite falling to a playoff defeat against Derby County, the silky customer still drew praise from his Argentine head coach who boldly claimed: “He is one of the best players in his best position that I have worked with in my career."

What makes him so special though, is that he did not let the disappointment of their failed promotion push dent his confidence. The ex-Getafe ace posted similar figures the following year, with his 18 goal contributions in the league helping them waltz to the title.

And yet, Summerville’s start threatens to outdo all of that, despite having only made two league appearances.

The £15k-per-week flyer has scored one and assisted another in clashes with Cardiff City and Sheffield Wednesday, with such attacking consistency meriting a 7.95 average rating, via Sofascore.

Adding to this, Summerville blends his consistent threat with four ball recoveries per game too, which is magnificently only marginally higher than his 3.5 key passes per game. Considering he has managed this from the number ten role too, despite being a natural winger, and at the very least his fine showings are in the same position that saw Hernandez shine.

He would naturally draw praise for these performances, but U21 boss Michael Skubala had predicted such a bright future for the former Feyenoord starlet: “Cry in possession, he's a wizard sometimes,” he added. “He's quick and he can open things up and he's a special player. So I thought he was pulling into possession tonight.”

Although it might seem ludicrous to suggest that anyone could even equal what Hernandez managed during his time at Leeds, Summerville has already begun to show that he might have what it takes to finally offer fans the heir to their former hero.

Not only this, but with youth also on his side, should he spearhead another promotion he boasts the longevity to remain a star under Farke for many successful years.