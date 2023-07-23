Leeds United have finally begun to bolster their senior squad this summer, but more reinforcements could be on the way to help fix a key area of weakness.

Who are Leeds United signing this summer?

Fans across the country have known the failures that the Whites have suffered in the defensive department of late, with that risk accepted under Marcelo Bielsa's all-action leadership, but then frustratingly retained by the three bosses that followed him.

After that fine first year back in the Premier League, they would concede 79 goals the season following, and shipped 78 more last term as they finally fell to relegation.

With the purge that is currently going on with their backline, as Illan Meslier is pushed towards the same exit door that Diego Llorente and Robin Koch have already passed through, Daniel Farke must be diligent in finding their replacements.

Having already welcomed Ethan Ampadu, as an experienced youngster capable of competing within English football once again, it seems another report suggests they will seek to mimic this move and form a centre-back partnership that could span the foreseeable future.

Indeed, it's claimed that Middlesbrough are expected to command just £5m for Paddy McNair, for whom the Whites have been linked with this month.

How good is Paddy McNair?

Having endured a rough start to his career under the immense scrutiny that playing for Manchester United brings, a switch to Sunderland arguably saw him struggle even further as he would rupture his ACL, meaning he could only watch as they fell into the Championship.

Missing half of that subsequent season, he would trade Wearside for Teesside as he departed following the Black Cats' second-straight relegation.

The Northern Ireland international now seems to be enjoying some of the best football of his career, having grown into a capable defensive leader under Chris Wilder and now Michael Carrick.

The 2020/21 campaign arguably outlined his finest thus far, with his 7.11 average Sofascore rating in the Championship making him the club's best-performing player by some distance. This was a figure boosted by his two goals and seven assists, as he often stepped into midfield to maintain 1.8 tackles and 1.9 clearances per game, as well as a 73% pass accuracy, via Sofascore.

He has risen the latter figure to 83% as of his most recent league season, showcasing the steady progression of the 28-year-old into a fine ball-playing star. Carrick even sought to praise his 6 foot 2 titan, speaking just last year on moving him to centre-back: "I think that's where he feels comfortable and wants to play.

"I had a good chat with Paddy and I thought he was terrific today, probably the best player throughout the game with his passing from the back and composure on the ball. He played right side, left side and looked confident and composed on the ball which was good."

Placing him beside Ampadu could provide the perfect foil for the equally-solid stopper, who too has a touch of class to lead them into a brighter future.

Last term, whilst on loan at Spezia, the Wales international would maintain an 82% pass accuracy of his own in Serie A, alongside 1.2 interceptions, 2.1 tackles and three clearances per game. It was no surprise to see his 6.91 average rating, per Sofascore, so impressive despite his side falling to relegation.

These two vastly experienced centre-backs could instantly strike up a formidable partnership, more than capable of taking the second division by storm given their various background within English football.