There couldn't have been many better places to play or watch football in England than Selhurst Park towards the end of this season, as new boss Oliver Glasner transformed what once felt like a sterile and listless team into one of the most dynamic ones in the Premier League.

The Austrian led his side to seven wins out of a possible 14 following his arrival, including massive victories over Liverpool, Manchester United, Aston Villa, and Newcastle United, all while playing aesthetically pleasing football.

However, for all his genius, this turnaround was facilitated by some of the extraordinary talents he had at his disposal, players like Eberechi Eze, Jean Phillippe Mateta, and Michael Olise, and if recent reports are to be believed, the South Londoners could soon be about to pull the trick that landed them the latter in 2021.

Crystal Palace transfer news

According to a report from BBC Sport journalist Alex Howell earlier this week, Palace have maintained their interest in and are now "tracking" Norwich City's Brazilian star, Gabriel Sara.

The Canaries ace has been linked to the South Londoners several times this year, but these reports confirm that interest is still there following the Championship side's painful play-off semi-final defeat.

Howell does not mention how much the Eagles could pay to sign the 24-year-old, but a report earlier this year from Football Insider claimed that the Norfolk side would demand £30m for their starman.

It remains to be seen whether the fact they'll still be playing in the second tier next season affects this price, but even if it doesn't, it would make sense for Palace to repeat what they did with Olise and bring Sara to Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace could repeat their Olise trick

If Steve Parish and Co are feeling reticent about spending such a sizable fee on a player after an impressive season in the Championship, then he only needs to think back to the club's acquisition of Olise from Reading in 2021. After all, he had a haul of seven goals and 12 assists to his name in 46 Championship games the season prior, and he's turned out rather well for Palace.

In fact, in the Frenchman's 90 first-team appearances for the Eagles since his arrival, he has scored 16 goals and provided 25 assists, meaning he has averaged a goal involvement every 2.1 games despite his numerous injury setbacks.

So, with how well the 22-year-old has taken to life in South London, the club should feel confident that the "superb" Sara, as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig, will do the same. Especially as his output for Norwich this season has been better than the Palace star's was in his final year in the second tier, racking up 14 goals and 13 assists in 53 games.

Sara vs Olise last season in the Championship Player Sara (2023/24) Olise (2020/21) Appearances 53 46 Goals 14 7 Assists 13 12 Goal Involvements per Match 0.50 0.41 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Moreover, the "ridiculously talented" Joinville-born star, as data analyst Ben Mattinson describes him, has versatility on his side as well. He's started games in the middle of the park, out wide, in defensive midfield, and even in both full-back positions.

Ultimately, there is always going to be an element of risk in signing a player from the Championship, but if any club should be confident about it, it's Crystal Palace.