Crystal Palace have actually improved in the attacking department this season in some areas, averaging more shots per game with 13.9, ranking eighth in the division for this metric, compared to the last season, where the Eagles were averaging just 12 shots per game.

Being Oliver Glasner's first full season, we are beginning to see a more complete picture of his playing philosophy, relying less on individuals such as Eberechi Eze and, last season, Michael Olise, and instead focusing on the entire product as one.

Despite seeing certain underlying numbers improve, there is clearly still something missing in the front line since losing Olise, as Palace have only netted 25 goals in 23 games this season so far, making them the fourth-lowest scorers in the division.

With the January window about to slam shut, could Palace get any last-minute business done to improve the top end of the pitch?

Palace's fruitful Olise & Eze partnership

In his three years at the club, before making the move to German giants, Bayern Munich, Olise made 90 appearances in total, scoring 16 goals, providing 25 assists and totalling 5,782 minutes played.

He formed an unbelievable attacking partnership[ with Eze, both extremely skilful, often linking up well with each other, making for enjoyable viewing.

Since Olise left, much of the attacking spark has come from Eze, with the likes of Daichi Kamada, Ismaila Sarr and Eddie Nketiah taking time to settle into the club and adjust to their roles.

That being said, Romain Esse has also been signed from Millwall this month, and the 19-year-old could help to produce some high-quality creation in the attacking third going forwards.

Eze, who is still at the club, has made 148 appearances and counting, scoring 32 goals, providing 23 assists and totalling 10,550 minutes played so far.

Whilst the Eagles still have hold of their 26-year-old superstar, the potential to create a new attacking duo is there, which could be addressed at the back end of this January window with a late move for a Premier League star.

Palace could land their next Olise

James McAtee has struggled for consistent minutes at Manchester City, despite Pep Guardiola clearly being a big fan of the 22-year-old. The Englishman has made 14 appearances this season, scoring five goals but only totalling 507 minutes so far.

The young midfielder has been linked with a move to Palace, and a last-minute switch towards the back end of the window cannot be ruled out - as reported earlier this week.

McAtee (22/23) vs Eze (24/25) vs Olise (23/24) comparison Stats (per 90 mins) McAtee Eze Olise Goals 0.34 0.28 0.70 Assists 0.19 0.32 0.42 xAG 0.20 0.19 0.41 Progressive Carries 3.89 2.61 4.79 Progressive Passes 4.03 3.98 5.49 Shots Total 2.02 3.62 3.94 Key Passes 1.66 2.33 2.54 Shot-Creating Actions 3.41 4.77 5.77 Successful Take-Ons 1.85 2.10 2.82 Tackles + Interceptions 2.00 2.00 2.11 Stats taken from FBref

When comparing McAtee's numbers on loan with Sheffield United in the 2022/23 season in the Premier League, with the numbers Eze is producing at Palace this season and the numbers Olise produced at Palace last season, you can see the extra creativity and progressive qualities he would bring to the side.

Liam Delap, currently playing for Ipswich Town, but used to play in the Manchester City academy alongside McAtee, praised the midfielder by labelling him an "unbelievable" talent. Many in the sport believe the midfielder has a big future ahead of him, and getting guaranteed minutes would only fast-track that development path.

Whilst McAtee may not replace the quality Olise had when he left the club, it would go a long way towards it, bringing in another left-footed creator who looks to provide for others, who is not afraid to beat his man 1v1 and has the creative passing ability to find his teammates.