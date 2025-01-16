Crystal Palace have been quietly plugging away since their poor start to the season, now finding themselves 15th in the Premier League on 21 points, five points off the relegation zone.

Oliver Glasner’s side have improved defensively as the campaign has gone on, but still find themselves as one of the league's lowest goalscorers, scoring 21 times in 20 games (4th lowest in the division).

Since the Eagles lost Michael Olise in the summer, Palace have been looking to add some attacking spark to their side alongside Eberechi Eze, and this January window could allow just that.

Crystal Palace transfer news

According to reports from BBC Sport late last week, Palace are close to signing Millwall winger, Romain Esse, after Lions manager, Alex Neil, said it would take "significant money" for the Eagles to secure the 19-year-old's signature this month.

Esse has made 26 appearances for Millwall this campaign in all competitions, scoring five goals, providing one assist and totalling 2,165 minutes played. The teenager has played in a variety of positions, including right-wing, left-wing and attacking midfield.

The reports also state Palace's interest in Liverpool's Ben Doak, who is currently on loan in the Championship with Middlesbrough, but it seems Esse will likely be the first arrival this month for the Eagles.

Why Esse could be the next Olise

In the 2023/24 season, before Olise made his move to Bayern Munich for around £50m. The 23-year-old winger made 19 appearances (all in the Premier League), scoring ten goals, providing six assists and totalling 1,278 minutes played.

Palace signed Ismaila Sarr in the summer to fill the void left by Olise, who has gone on to make 25 appearances for Glasner's side since joining, scoring four goals and providing two assists in 1,477 minutes played. However, another attacking player could be needed in order to reproduce the numbers that faded when the Frenchman left the club.

Esse (24/25) vs Olise (23/24) comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Esse Olise Goals 0.21 0.70 Assists 0.04 0.42 xG 0.10 0.39 xAG 0.20 0.41 Progressive Carries 1.65 4.79 Progressive Passes 3.26 5.49 Shots Total 1.38 3.94 Goals/Shot 0.15 0.16 Key Passes 1.21 2.54 Shot-Creating Actions 3.13 5.77 Successful Take-Ons 2.28 2.82 Tackles + Interceptions 3.41 2.11 Stats taken from FBref

The EFL sensation is already showing a good level of output, showing a determination to beat his man in 1v1 scenarios (2.28 successful take-ons) and create for his team-mates, making 1.21 key passes per 90 and averaging 3.13 shot-creating actions per 90.

Ben Mattinson has labelled Esse "the Reading version of Michael Olise" which goes in line nicely when comparing the two wingers. Being just 19 years old, Esse has a good few years of development when making the jump to Palace, to prove he can hit the same levels Olise did, earning his move to Bayern at 22 years old.

Indeed, prior to making the move to Selhurst Park, the London-born, France international dazzled for the Royals, boasting 21 goals and assists in 73 games in all competitions, with all the signs pointing to Esse making a similarly smooth transition.

Esse won't be expected to come in and instantly replicate Olise's numbers - with the latter man registering 41 goals and assists in 90 games for the Eagles - but the fact he clearly has elements to his game of similarity and is willing to work hard off the ball (shown by his tackles + interceptions numbers) will make him a huge positive for Glasner and his side.