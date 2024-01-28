January has been a busy month behind the scenes for Crystal Palace, with the recruitment team working hard to bring at least one new face to Selhurst Park.

However, on the field, the Palace faithful are becoming increasingly frustrated by Roy Hodgson's style of play and approach.

Nevertheless, the boss is keen to sign a new defender who will help bolster the attack and bring excitement back to the Eagles.

Crystal Palace want a new right back

Journalist Ed Aarons of The Guardian reported earlier in the week, via CPFCtransfersHQ on X, Palace have submitted a bid for Daniel Munoz, which sadly has been rejected by his side, Genk.

However, it is reported that the Eagles' are set to increase their offer for the £9m right back.

A move this window is realistic, and recent reports from Colombia have suggested that personal terms have been agreed.

How Munoz would fit into the Palace team

Michael Olise has been Palace's most dangerous player this campaign, despite rarely playing due to a couple of injuries that have impacted his season.

Even though the French winger has started just seven Premier League games, he has netted five goals and provided one assist, with his performances often determining the result for his side.

Unfortunately for the 22-year-old, he is often isolated on the right wing due to Palace's tactics and the lack of attacking support provided by Joel Ward and Nathaniel Clyne, who rank in the bottom 13 and 22 percentile, respectively, for touches in the attacking third, as per FBref.

The star who could fix that issue and elevate Olise to an entirely new level is Munoz, who has "plenty of goals in him," according to South American expert Tim Vickery via Sky Sports.

Nonetheless, let's take a closer look at the flying Colombian full-back via statistics from the last year across the leagues most similar to the Belgian Pro League.

Munoz's Stats Stats (per 90) Munoz Ranking in similar leagues Goals 0.23 Top 1% Shots total 1.31 Top 6% Shot-creating actions 3.08 Top 10% Progressive passes 7.73 Top 1% Passes into final third 4.94 Top 6% Carries into final third 2.46 Top 6% Touches (Att third) 24.69 Top 4% Stats via FBref

As you can see, Munoz is a total attack-minded full-back who pretty much does everything on the field. The 27-year-old is a huge goal threat, as displayed by his shots and goals statistics, which would allow Olise's creativity to flourish, as the duo would inevitably combine to cause chaos down the right.

The Colombian also ranks in the top 1% of positionally similar players for progressive passes and the top 6% for passes into the final third, which means his first instinct is to look up and progress play, ultimately giving Olise much more of the ball to work his magic with.

The Genk star also loves to carry the ball forward, and his high touches in the attacking third prove that he loves to support the winger.

This means that Olise will be able to find much more space where he can either find a deft pass or have a strike at goal. Munoz's overlapping runs would help with the latter in particular, providing the France gem with the opportunity to cut inside onto his stronger left foot much more often.

In short, Palace must do all they can to acquire Munoz's signature as his impact on the side could be monumental.