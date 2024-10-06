A club have made an ambitious approach to land one of Arsenal's stars in 2025, it has been reported, and have already received a response.

Arsenal stars in demand

With Mikel Arteta's side vying for top spot in the Premier League in recent seasons, it is no surprise that the players who have helped make that happen are in hot demand across Europe. The Gunners managed to raise significant funds over the summer through sales of their fringe players, with Emile Smith Rowe moving to Fulham in a deal worth a potential £34m and already impressing under Marco Silva.

The Cottagers also signed Reiss Nelson on loan at the very end of the transfer window, with the winger also enjoying a promising start to his career in west London.

Meanwhile, Eddie Nketiah also stayed in London, completing a late move to Crystal Palace for a fee in the region of £30m, and Aaron Ramsdale headed to Southampton after a season sitting on the bench after being replaced by David Raya.

Now, defenders Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jakub Kiwior have been reportedly lined up by clubs in Serie A, while Kieran Tierney and Jorginho are both set to leave next summer as their contracts expire.

Gunners respond to offer for "world class" star

That comes amid reports from Brazil that Palmeiras are keen to sign Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus, who is yet to start a Premier League game this season. The Brazilian forward has suffered injuries in both of his seasons since completing a £45m move to Arsenal from Manchester City, and has lost his place as Arsenal's starting striker to Kai Havertz.

Gabriel Jesus at Arsenal Appearances 76 Goals 19 Assists 15 Games missed through injury 33

But Mikel Arteta recently admitted that he saw something "different" in the striker, saying ahead of the season: "The first feeling when I saw him [this summer], it was something different. I could sense it. The energy was different. The way he looks is different. The way he moves is different… he looks good."

It comes a year after the Arsenal boss admitted that the 27-year-old had "changed our world" when he arrived: "He came here for a reason; he changed our world. He's brought so much belief and energy to the team, and he needs to step into those moments. That's why he played, and he's done that."

He is well-liked in north London too, with Oleksandr Zinchenko dubbing him "world class player" back in 2022. But with gametime at a minimum for the attacker, reports in Brazil suggest that Palmeiras have initiated contacts with the Gunners over a potential move to sign the Brazilian national.

However, they were firmly rebuffed, with Arsenal ‘categorical’ in their rejection of any offer, while another outlet [via Sport Witness] claims that the club have ‘completely ruled out’ a sale of their striker.

It is added that Jesus is also not keen on the move, and wants to try and fight for his spot in the Arsenal setup until his contract expires in 2027, when he will be 30-years-old and the situation may be different.