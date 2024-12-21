With the January transfer window just around the corner, Fulham have reportedly received an early approach to sell one of Marco Silva's star men in an exit that would be quite the blow.

Fulham transfer news

The Cottagers are enjoying an impressive campaign and have well and truly become an established Premier League side once again, putting their days in the dropzone to bed on a permanent basis. Their transfer business deserves great credit for such security too, given how successful the likes of Alex Iwobi and, more recently, Emile Smith Rowe have been.

Forced to settle for a point against high-flying Liverpool last time out, despite taking the lead twice at Anfield, Fulham are a side to watch even when they square off against England's best sides.

With their recent success may well come the interest of European clubs in certain star players in what is a given for almost every club on an upwards trajectory. The task that those at Craven Cottage could be handed is keeping hold of those very star players better than they have done with the likes of Aleksandar Mitrovic and Joao Palhinha in the past.

With that said, according to Fabrizio Romano, Palmeiras have made their first approach to sign Andreas Pereira, but Fulham consider their midfielder to be "untouchable" and will likely shut down the Brazilian club's dream move before it progresses.

When January arrives, it's imperative that Fulham keep hold of not just Pereira, but also the likes of Antonee Robinson too as clubs swarm to pick apart an increasingly impressive squad.

"Untouchable" Pereira has been revived at Fulham

Pereira looked down and out at Manchester United before Fulham came calling. At the time, it seemed a gamble for the Cottagers to sign the Brazilian, who had failed to offer the decisive touch on the biggest stage. But he soon found himself revived under Silva and has not looked back since. Now an important figure, earning a reported £50,000-a-week, Pereira should stay put and continue a revived spell.

At the centre of Silva's praise, the Fulham boss told reporters as relayed by United in Focus in 2022: “He has been outstanding this season. I know a lot of people had doubts when I decided to sign him but I knew his qualities and his character.

“Even last season we had a conversation about his future, but it wasn’t the right moment for him to join us. He’s a key player on and off the ball and with set pieces. Two assists this afternoon. A top professional who is enjoying himself at the moment in a white shirt.”

As Palmeiras come calling, Pereira should remain untouchable and remain an important player at the heart of Silva's Fulham side on the rise.