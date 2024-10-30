One pundit has made a fresh claim about another free agent that Leeds United are interested in, according to a new report.

The Whites are enduring an injury nightmare at this moment in time and that has already seen them enter the free agent market to sign Josuha Guilavogui, who penned Elland Road terms last week.

Leeds United news

The Yorkshire side have seen players such as Max Wober, Ethan Ampadu, Ilia Gruev and Daniel James be sidelined this season, and the list is continuing to grow. Summer signing Largie Ramazani is the latest player to suffer an injury and is now expected to miss several games.

In fact, manager Daniel Farke has revealed that he expects to be without Ramazani for at least a month. The 23-year-old has been in good form in the Championship, scoring three goals in eight games, but he was forced off against Watford last week, and he could now be out until December.

Meanwhile, there has been talk about a possible return to Elland Road for midfielder Kalvin Phillips in recent weeks. The Englishman is currently on loan at Ipswich Town for the season, and manager Kieran McKenna has hit back at those claims that they are looking to end the loan early, as “proper, proper nonsense.”

However, the transfer stories don’t stop there for Leeds, as a pundit is now making a claim that they could sign another free agent.

Pundit makes Leeds claim on another free agent after Guilavogui

Speaking to Football League World, pundit Carlton Palmer has tipped Leeds to make a move for free agent Ryan Kent. The Yorkshire side are said to have an interest in Kent, and given that he is now a free agent after his contract at Fenerbahce was terminated, they could be looking to make a move.

Kent failed to appear in any matchday squad for the Turkish side since Jose Mourinho’s arrival as manager, and it was agreed that he could end his time at the club. Palmer believes Kent being a free agent could be a good pick-up for Leeds and Farke, who are in need of players given the recent injuries they have suffered and they "are apparently interested."

Palmer said: "It's been reported that Leyton Orient are weighing up a shock move for Ryan Kent on a free transfer. Listen, it's one of those. Sometimes a player goes somewhere, and things don't work out. Kent joined Turkish club Fenerbahçe, but the 27-year-old winger, who was on a four-year contract, had his contract ripped up.

"He can now train and play for any football club in January. It just didn't work out for him; he struggled for game time there, and it was an unhappy spell for him in Turkey, playing just once this season in a Champions League qualifying game.

Ryan Kent's Fenerbahce stats Apps 19 Goals 1 Assists 2

"He joined on a free from Rangers in 2023 and fell out of favour quickly. Apparently, Leeds United are a club looking at Kent. I've always said you've got to be careful with free transfers and players who are out of contract; they're out of contract for a reason. But I think with Kent, this may well be a good move for Leeds - certainly an ambitious move for Leyton Orient.

"Apparently there's some interest from Steven Gerrard's Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq; he's out of contract, so that makes him very appealing, and he's still got some time at 27. Sometimes you go to some places, and it doesn't work out. It's an ambitious move for Leyton Orient; apparently Leeds are interested, and I think other clubs will be looking very, very closely."