After a disappointing season, Newcastle United have already turned their attention towards the summer transfer window in an attempt to take Eddie Howe's side back to the Champions League. First, however, they look set to sanction a summer departure.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies will of course be hoping for a far busier transfer window than the one they endured in January, when they were limited by worries over Financial Fair Play. Their £155m in losses in three seasons left them walking a fine line, which only remained on the right side of the law due to their investments in their women's team, academy and charity foundation.

Amid such losses, the likes of Kieran Trippier, Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson were all linked with moves away during the winter window, albeit without completing departures. Now, ahead of the summer, the rumour mill has already started regarding Bruno Guimaraes and Sven Botman, with the former linked with Manchester City and the latter to Chelsea in big moves.

Both exits would undoubtedly be major blows for Howe's side, who have already faced struggles in the current campaign. And they may not be the only exits on the cards at St James' Park.

According to Carlton Palmer, speaking to Football League World, Newcastle could pay off the final 12 months of Ryan Fraser's contract to ensure a swift exit this summer, which would be about £2.2m given Fraser's wages. Unlike Guimaraes and Botman though, the Magpies are willing to show the Southampton loanee the exit door.

“Ryan Fraser has insisted he wants a move to Southampton, he went on loan from Newcastle to Southampton in the summer. I suppose a move would depend on which league Southampton find themselves in next season. His reported £42k-a-week wage would be too high in the Championship again next season. But Newcastle have made it clear he can go, and he wants to move on. “A lot will depend on where Southampton are, and unless a deal can be brokered where he gets a pay-off from Newcastle, even if Southampton are promoted to the Premier League, and then the deal could be sorted between the club and the player for him to come on a permanent basis.”

"Intelligent" Fraser needs permanent Newcastle exit

After a loan spell away from St James' Park, Fraser should start afresh on a permanent basis this summer, whether that comes at Southampton or elsewhere. The 30-year-old winger has impressed in the Championship at St Mary's, doing more than enough to earn a summer switch to Russell Martin's side, with six goals and two assists to his name in the league.

The Saints boss was full of praise for the Scot earlier in the campaign, saying via The Irish News back in October: "People ask me, ‘what’s he like as a person?’ – he’s a brilliant lad. He’s intelligent, he lives for football and he enjoys being here.

"We’ve been trying to get him fit by playing games, which is not ideal, but he does everything properly and that finish was top drawer. I’m really pleased for him. He has great technical ability and he’s a top guy, which I already knew before he joined the club.”