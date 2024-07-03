Chelsea are continuing to scour the market for the best young talent, having already acquired 18-year-old Barcelona striker Marc Guiu and Aston Villa's Omari Kellyman.

The Blues are hoping to strike gold again, as they did with Cole Palmer, signing him from Manchester City, and going on to make 45 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 25 goals, and providing 15 assists in his first season.

Palmer's impressive season, finishing runner-up in the Premier League Golden Boot Award, is the antithesis of what Chelsea want to do with these types of signings, bringing in highly regarded young talents and giving them a chance to impress and earn their spot.

Chelsea transfer news

According to reports from Dailymail, Chelsea are one of multiple Premier League clubs interested in Manchester City youngster James McAtee.

Whilst the reports suggest McAtee is scheduled to join City on their pre-season tour, the club are aware that Chelsea are watching the player's progress, with new Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca having attempted to sign him at Leicester City last season.

McAtee made 33 appearances in total for Sheffield United on loan last term, scoring five goals, and providing four assists in his 1,945 minutes played.

Despite his efforts to help the side, the Blades did finish 20th in the Premier League and were relegated back to the Championship following their promotion the season prior.

Why McAtee could be the next Palmer success story

Of course, the easiest comparison to make is the fact that both players have come through the Manchester City academy. Both boast impressive records for the U23 side, Palmer scoring 22 goals and providing 11 assists in 29 games, whilst McAtee scored 27 goals and provided 19 assists in 52 games.

Like Palmer, McAtee is left-footed, and can operate in many different positions. In his 33 appearances for Sheffield United, the 21-year-old played right wing, attacking midfield, central midfield, and even as a centre-forward.

The Chelsea man also played a host of positions last campaign, playing 19 games as a right-winger, 18 games as an attacking midfielder, and seven games as a centre-forward (false nine). This shows both players are versatile in attacking areas, and can affect the game from different zones of the pitch.

What makes this so appealing is the moldable profile you are gaining, Palmer joined, having played a lot off the right wing for City in his cameo appearances, and having played a mix of right-wing and attacking midfield at youth level.

McAtee is the same, and this gives the manager a freedom to unleash the best version of that player, showcasing their best traits and allowing them to function in a system that suits them.

BBC Pundit Carl Asaba said "he's like Odegaard" when speaking about McAtee. This shows despite playing more games from the right than centrally last season, the 21-year-old could be further unleashed in a more prominent central zone, allowing him to utilise his best assets such as progressive carries in central areas.

The toolset of a top player is there, and if City aren't ready to give McAtee increased inclusion next season with the first team, Chelsea would surely be more than happy to take a punt on him as they did with Palmer.