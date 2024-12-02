Chelsea have been one of the surprise packages under Enzo Maresca in the Premier League in recent weeks, surpassing all expectations in the opening months of the season.

The Blues have failed to pull up any trees in England’s top flight over the last couple of years, finishing outside the top four in each of the last two years, finishing 12th and sixth.

However, in the opening 13 matches of 2024/25, the Italian has transformed the Blues, with their impressive performances of late catapulting them to third in the table, level on points with Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

Sunday’s victory over Unai Emery’s Aston Villa made it five league matches without defeat, putting the club firmly in the race for a Champions League finish come May.

Throughout the last few weeks, numerous players have caught the eye, playing a major part in their recent success on the pitch.

Chelsea’s star performers in the last five PL matches

Midfielder Enzo Fernández has endured a tricky start to the current campaign, losing his place at the heart of the side alongside Moises Caicedo, with Roméo Lavia staking his claim for a regular spot.

However, the Argentine, who’s the club’s second-highest addition, has enjoyed a resurgence in recent matches, registering two goals and two assists in his last three outings.

Fernandez registered the assist for Pedro Neto’s goal in the draw against Arsenal, before two contributions against Leicester City and yet another goal in the recent outing at Stamford Bridge.

When there are goals in the Blues side, the majority of the time they come through star man Cole Palmer, who registered 33 combined goals and assists in as many league matches during the previous campaign.

However, the 22-year-old has continued his impressive form in recent matches, scoring twice and registering one assist - taking his tally to 14 contributions in 13 Premier League appearances under Maresca.

The former Manchester City youngster produced yet another moment of magic over the weekend, with his superb long-range effort topping off another splendid victory for the Blues at the Bridge.

Palmer could be aided in his attempts within the final third after January, with the club targeting more attacking reinforcements in the upcoming window.

Chelsea targeting January move for £400k-p/w star

According to one Spanish outlet, Chelsea have shown an interest in signing former Premier League striker Ivan Toney just a handful of months after his move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli.

The 28-year-old departed Brentford in the summer for £40m, rejecting the Blues in favour of a move to the Middle East after they offered him an eye-watering £400k-per-week contract.

However, the report states that the attacker is already wanting a return back to England, after scoring just three times and failing to settle with his new side - putting the Blues and Tottenham on red alert.

Whilst his time in Saudi has failed to go as he would’ve envisaged, Toney has consistently proven that he’s capable of being a success in England’s top flight, with the Englishman able to find the back of the net on a consistent basis.

On that evidence, he'd be just the tonic to some of the club's most creative players, chiefly the aforementioned Palmer.

Premier League top scorers - 2022/23 Player Tally 1) Erling Haaland 36 2) Harry Kane 30 3) Ivan Toney 20 4) Mohamed Salah 19 5) Callum Wilson 18 Stats via FotMob

He’s previously been dubbed as “world-class” by former boss Thomas Frank, understandable given his record of 36 goals in 85 Premier League appearances - an average of one goal every 2.3 matches he appeared in.

Toney would certainly be able to bolster his already impressive record in the division with the likes of Palmer operating behind him, with the attacker registering six assists, creating an average of 2.7 chances per 90 this season.

It’s unclear how much any deal to secure a deal for the former Bees striker will set them back in January, but it will take a huge weekly wage to convince him to leave his current contract in the Saudi League.

He’s proven he’s capable of delivering the goods in the Premier League, handing Maresca that added firepower needed to secure a top-four finish at the end of the season.