In a summer transfer window centred around a number of reinforcements, Manchester United could now be about to lose one of Erik ten Hag's players before deadline day, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils have so far had a fairly productive summer. Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee first burst through the door, with the latter even scoring a Premier League winner on his debut against Fulham, before Bayern Munich duo Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazroui arrived. Four fresh faces set to make an impact, Ten Hag will have no excuse but to improve on last season's miserable league campaign.

After watching his Zirkzee score in his first Premier League appearance for the club, Ten Hag said via 90Min: "Scoring for a striker is important and he should be where he was, but he has more qualities and he has to get the right balance - he has to be arriving in the box to get the finishes, but we also want him to link up. We have some great midfielders around him to make up combinations."

Following those arrivals, however, the Red Devils would be wise to sanction some sales, seemingly starting with a young winger Facundo Pellistri. According to Romano, Panathinaikos are now in advanced talks to sign Pellistri in a permanent deal, with negotiations ongoing for the United youngster.

Now 22 years old and showing little sign that he is capable of breaking into the current Manchester United side, a permanent exit for Pellistri is something that could suit all parties this month.

"Mischievous" Pellistri needs move

Spending the second half of last season on loan at Granada, Pellistri only showed glimpses of his quality in a frustrating period, scoring twice and assisting twice in 15 La Liga games. The winger is now getting to the age where he needs consistent minutes too, and the chance to discover his best form - something the Granada spell didn't help and something an Old Trafford stay will aid.

That said, the Uruguayan still has time to realise the potential that former Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani certainly believes he has in abundance. The former forward previously told United's official website via The Express: "Pellistri is a young lad and I really love the way he plays the game.

“He’s the typical South American footballer who has that mischievous nature to his game, and the way he lives his football is a bit like, as we say in Uruguay, being on el campito, as we call it, a makeshift pitch where you have a kickabout for fun with your mates or whoever. He’s a youngster who has a lot to learn but who has a lot to offer too.”

Now, however, it is Panathinaikos who look set to benefit in an attempt to help the winger get back to his best.