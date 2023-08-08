Leeds United seemingly continue to be active in the market, as they close in on another target that could perhaps see them end a longstanding alternative pursuit...

Who are Leeds United signing this summer?

With Karl Darlow, Sam Byram and Ethan Ampadu all having joined the club this summer, it is clear that Daniel Farke boasts a keen focus on shoring up his backline before bolstering elsewhere.

That is a trend seemingly set to continue, with Greek outlet Sportime offering an update on their pursuit of Pantelis Chatzidiakos.

Read the latest Leeds transfer news HERE...

They suggest that the Greek defender has already accepted an offer to move to Elland Road, having enjoyed eight years at AZ Alkmaar. Conversations have been ongoing between the Whites and the player for a reported 15 days, with a €2.5m (£2.15m) bid having been sent to the Dutch outfit.

However, they are holding out for a fee closer to €4m (£3m) - this would represent a far cheaper deal than the proposed £10m they would have to pay for Liverpool defender and mooted Whites target, Nat Phillips.

Who is Pantelis Chatzidiakos?

Although a relatively unknown ace, it could actually be argued that the 26-year-old titan represents a far better alternative than the Reds' academy graduate, despite his experience in England far surpassing that of the Eredivisie star.

That is at least the notion suggested by journalist Kris Smith, who wrote:

"Pantelis Hatzidiakos for max £3.5m is way better than Nat Phillips for £10m IMO."

Whilst the bargain alone would support such a notion, there is a distinct gulf in quality too, as well as recent first-team action.

After all, Phillips spent his most recent campaign on the bench for Jurgen Klopp, featuring just seven times across all competitions. Meanwhile, his potential alternative instead made 52 appearances across all competitions, even helping his side reach the Europa Conference League semi-finals before losing to eventual winners West Ham United.

It also marked a fine league campaign for Chatzidiakos, who maintained a 7.01 average rating, buoyed by his 86% pass accuracy, 1.5 tackles and 2.6 clearances per game, via Sofascore.

He is clearly a fine ball-playing asset, with FBref serving to support such a notion by outlining his key attributes. When compared to other centre-backs across Europe, he ranks in the top 8% for shot-creating actions per 90, the top 14% for progressive passes per 90, and the top 8% for progressive carries per 90.

Able to both stride out from the back and then pick out a pass, his potential presence within Farke's new-look defence could prove instrumental in refocusing their play style and helping push them towards that Championship title charge.

He has experience at a level far beyond Leeds' current one, and most importantly has featured far more often than Phillips has in recent years.

Even when the 26-year-old has featured, with his most recent stint coming during a six-month loan spell with AFC Bournemouth, his fine figures still suggest he would not offer nearly as much quality as Chatzidiakos would, with his quality in possession.

The on-loan Liverpool centre-back posted a 7.04 average rating across 17 games, upheld through his 1.5 interceptions and 4.1 clearances per game, but with just an 82% pass accuracy, via Sofascore.

Whilst he might have that steely English grit that would admittedly thrive in the Championship, Phillips' alternative would represent a cheaper, more experienced option who could actually lead the club into a brighter future, rather than offer a temporary fix.