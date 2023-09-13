Tottenham Hotspur's start to the season has been electric, and completely unpredicted by even the most optimistic of fans.

It even has led many to wonder whether Ange Postecolgou's magic touch could be extended to other areas, perhaps even reigniting the careers of those who have failed thus far. Pape Matar Sarr perhaps stands proud as the Australian's best project so far.

How has Pape Sarr started the season?

For now, Postecoglou is likely enjoying the services of his current squad which have led him to an unbeaten start in the Premier League, with their football and the results it is gaining having been praised.

One of the surprise standouts for the Australian has been Sarr, with the youngster having been thrust into the first team, where he has shone.

The midfielder already boasts a 7.40 average rating in the league, having featured in all four of their fixtures, and thus when compared to others in his role across Europe he is one of the outstanding players. After all, he sits in the best 1% for total shots, the top 1% for assists, the utmost 5% for pass completion per 90 and the best 8% for tackles, all per 90 via FBref.

There is seemingly little the Senegalese star cannot do, with Postecoglou having rushed to laud his start to the campaign: "Yeah, brilliant. He’s been great from the moment I arrived. He’s got a great energy about him, but he’s got quality there too.

“He’s one of those midfielders who causes the opposition real problems because whether it’s him running with the ball or without the ball, he runs forward, he runs aggressively and he disrupts the opposition. He’s just got a great temperament for a young guy. So really pleased for him.”

However, his position in the side could be under threat, should the Australian perform a similar trick on a different midfielder. Step forward Giovani Lo Celso.

How good is Giovani Lo Celso?

Lo Celso set the Lilywhites back significantly with his big-money acquisition, spending £55m to tempt him from Real Betis in 2019 after the Argentine had enjoyed a stellar period in Spain.

His final full season there saw him score nine and assist four to uphold a 7.13 average rating (via Sofascore) yet swiftly fell out of favour as numerous Spurs managers opted against reintegrating him back into the squad, despite Antonio Conte suggesting he was a "top player".

Given his recent performances whilst out on loan with Villarreal, it seems that the Italian may have been right about something during his tenure in north London.

Having posted a 7.10 average rating in La Liga, his five goal contributions fed into his 1.4 key passes per game, marking him out as a keen attacking threat from the engine room. However, he partners this with 1.5 tackles per game, as if to emphasise the tireless work rate he merges into his elegant play style, via Sofascore.

With Postecoglou seemingly keen to hand him another chance in the side once again, should he shrug off his persisting injury concerns, the 27-year-old could well grow into a hugely influential creator for the team beside James Maddison.

At the very least he is worth investing some time in, given the quality he continues to show and the money spent to bring him to N17.