Tottenham Hotspur's Deadline Day has already been hectic enough, but there could still be more to come as Ange Postecoglou scrambles to finalise his squad...

Who could Tottenham Hotspur sign on Deadline Day?

The Australian has brought newfound hope to their corner of north London, and with a deal for Brennan Johnson seeing them unload another big fee, many fans would assume that this would mark their business concluded.

However, The Daily Mail clearly think otherwise, as they offer an update on the Lilywhites' pursuit of longstanding target Conor Gallagher.

They suggest that a verbal bid of around £40m has been sent to Chelsea in an effort to pry the England international from Stamford Bridge, although that is £5m shy of their valuation.

Whilst the 23-year-old would likely be keen to stay should he be assured opportunities, with the continued spending of the Blues, perhaps opting to join a team in transition could mark a smarter option for the benefit of his budding career.

How good is Conor Gallagher?

By bringing in Gallagher many would wonder where he would even fit in Postecoglou's side.

After all, their start to the season has been impressive, with Yves Bissouma, James Maddison and Pape Matar Sarr forming a solid engine room trio that has driven them to an unbeaten Premier League start.

However, with a few key tweaks, the system could be altered to get the best out of all three of these stars, whilst also including the Cobham graduate.

It is expected that, of all mentioned, it is the 20-year-old who would likely strike up the finest partnership with Gallagher given their shared youthful energy that could prove infectious on the rest of the side.

The Senegalese star has been lauded for these traits by his 58-year-old boss: "He's got a great energy about him, but he's got quality there too.

"He's one of those midfielders who causes the opposition real problems because whether it's him running with the ball or without the ball, he runs forward, he runs aggressively and he disrupts the opposition. He's just got a great temperament for a young guy."

This would blend well with their potential new signing, who was praised similarly by journalist The Athletic's Mike Stavrou: "Conor Gallagher was absolutely relentless with his pressing and energy tonight. Some player Chelsea have got."

Such work rate is crucially blended with a wealth of attacking talent, best showcased during his loan spell at Crystal Palace. There he scored eight and assisted three in the league alone, having struggled since returning to his boyhood club.

Despite that, when compared to other midfielders across Europe he still ranks in the top 14% for total shots per 90, the top 5% for touches in the attacking penalty area per 90 and the top 7% for blocks per 90, via FBref.

To place such all-around excellence beside Sarr, who has enjoyed a fine start to the season already, it becomes clear that they could allow the other to push forward whilst the other drops deep, both boasting the quality to thrive in these roles.

After all, his 7.67 average rating in the league is buoyed by one goal, one assist and a 90% pass accuracy, alongside one key pass and four ball recoveries per game, via Sofascore.

With Sarr finally showing the promise that his initial £14.6m move suggested he had, he and Gallagher could prove to be one of the division's finest midfield pairings in no time at all, set to dominate for the next decade.