Despite a quiet start to the summer transfer window, Celtic are now reportedly closing in on their third arrival following deals to welcome both Viljami Sinisalo and Kasper Schmeichel.

Celtic transfer news

The Bhoys were never in a position to panic this summer, having just won their third consecutive Scottish Premiership, but Brendan Rodgers' side still needed improvements. The retirement of Joe Hart forced Celtic's hand in pursuit of a new first-choice goalkeeper, which saw them land Schmeichel in a free deal to follow the arrival of backup Sinisalo.

The two shot-stoppers had plenty of action in Celtic's latest pre-season test too, helping their new side defeat Premier League champions Manchester City in a 4-3 thriller in the United States.

The good news looks set to keep coming after that impressive pre-season victory. Those in Scotland are reportedly on course to finally land their first outfield signing of the transfer window and one that has undoubtedly been a long time coming.

According to TEAMtalk, Celtic are closing in on signing Paulo Bernardo on a permanent deal with the paperwork signed, medical booked, and the central midfielder buzzing at the prospect of the summer switch to Parkhead. Arriving from Benfica for a reported £3.5m, Bernardo will hope to pick up where he left off in Scotland, which saw the Bhoys secure a league and Scottish Cup double.

Still just 22 years old, Bernardo will be looking to stake a claim for a permanent starting spot under Rodgers in the coming season, having started just 11 times in the Scottish Premiership last time out. It speaks volumes that Celtic have seemingly splashed out to secure his signature on a permanent basis, however, and suggests that he is set to play an integral part in Scotland.

"Great" Bernardo could step in for O'Riley

Whilst Matt O'Riley's Celtic future remains in doubt amid interest from all around Europe, Bernardo is set to arrive on a permanent deal to potentially hand Rodgers a ready-made replacement. Of course, it will be no easy task to replace O'Riley if he does head for the exit door this summer, but the 22-year-old Benfica man showed signs of promise last season, scoring four goals and assisting a further three in all competitions.

What's more, it's worth noting that in the season prior to O'Riley's 19-goal heroics last time out, he too managed to find the back of the net four times in all competitions. With the ability to play in a more advanced role, it's not absurd to suggest that Bernardo could yet help to replace the Dane's impressive output.

Rodgers will certainly back his pending arrival, having said via Celts Are Here after Bernardo's first goal for the club last season: “For Paulo it was good. He’s such a mature player for a young player. He’s always had a great attitude at training. He’s played in a lot of big games. But he had a wee bit of everything today – he had a wee bit of dig, put his foot in, passed the ball and made runs into the box.”