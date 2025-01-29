Newcastle United have less than a week left to do any business that they would like to do to bolster their squad before the January transfer window officially slams shut.

The Magpies are set to lose a player from their first-team squad, however, as Miguel Almiron is poised to complete a permanent transfer to Atlanta United in the MLS.

Meanwhile, Eddie Howe's side were recently linked with an interest in Barcelona centre-back Eric Garcia, who previously played for Manchester City in the Premier League.

Newcastle could also have a forward on their agenda before the window slams shut, with a recent report suggesting that they are looking at several attackers.

Newcastle considering Bundesliga striker

According to the Daily Mail, the Magpies have internally discussed the prospect of a late swoop for RB Leipzig centre-forward Benjamin Sesko, in their piece on potential transfers before the deadline.

The report claims that they have also looked at Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker Matheus Cunha and Lille marksman Jonathan David, and spoken, internally, about the merits of each option with a view to deciding on who to target.

It states that Premier League rivals Arsenal are also interested in all three players, as well as Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, whose £120m asking price has put off Mikel Arteta's side for now.

Sesko, who reportedly has a £63m release clause, is among the list of striker targets being considered by the Magpies, per this latest report, and the club could repeat the blinder they played with Papiss Cisse by signing the Slovenia international.

Why Sesko could be Cisse 2.0

In the January transfer window in 2012, Newcastle swooped to sign Cisse from Bundesliga side Freiburg after he had scored nine goals in 17 league matches during the first half of the season.

The Senegal international hit the ground running on Tyneside with a staggering return of 13 goals in his first 14 appearances in the Premier League, going on to end his career at St. James' Park with 44 goals in 131 outings.

Sesko, 21, could follow in Cisse's footsteps and arrive at Newcastle as another young marksman from the Bundesliga with the potential to make a big impact in the final third.

The Slovenian ace, who was once described as a "menace" by U23 scout Antonio Mango, has scored 61 goals in 148 matches for Leipzig and Salzburg at first-team level in his career, which shows that he has offered a reliable goal threat over numerous seasons, despite his age.

24/25 Bundesliga Benjamin Sesko Startsd 17 xG 4.68 Goals 8 Big chances created 3 Assists 2 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Sesko has been incredibly ruthless in front of goal in the German top-flight this term with a return of eight goals from just 4.68 xG, which suggests that he has the ability to score goals at an efficient rate for the Toon Army.

The youngster, who has consistently been available for Leipzig, could come in as a replacement for Callum Wilson, who has made four Premier League appearances this season and missed 112 games through injury since he moved to the club in 2020.

It is now down to the board to get a deal over the line for the Bundesliga marksman, who has the quality and potential to be a Cisse repeat for the Magpies.