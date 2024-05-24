Unofficial club advisor Fabio Paratici has recommended Tottenham and chairman Daniel Levy a £50 million player who could replace a potentially departing member of Ange Postecoglou's squad.

Spurs set for summer transfer overhaul

The north Londoners, as stated by Postecoglou himself, need to implement "drastic" change this summer. Tottenham are apparently open to selling over a dozen players when the window reopens, which would certainly kickstart the rebuild.

Emerson Royal, Bryan Gil, Giovani Lo Celso, Troy Parrott, Joe Rodon, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Richarlison, Tanguy Ndombele, Sergio Reguilon, Japhet Tanganga, Manor Solomon and Djed Spence have all been rumoured as the Tottenham players up for sale this summer, and it is believed Postecoglou is eyeing upgrades across the board.

The Australian also says it'll take multiple transfer windows to turn Spurs into a complete force.

"We haven’t had any European football this year, so if you’ve got European football as well it’s impossible to try to maintain a level of performance in the Premier League and play in multiple competitions unless you have a strong squad," said Postecoglou on new transfers.

"That’s probably the biggest challenge because that can’t be done in one, two or three windows, unless you’ve already got a real strong base to start with. It takes time, players evolve, some move out, because by the time you hit the sweet spot where you’re ready for success, even some of the ones who are key now may not be there.

"It’s a constant reinforcement of your squad and trying to fill those gaps in. We’ve had two windows to start the process. It’s going to take us multiple windows to get to that point. If we get our windows right and I think we’ve been really good so far… I think the business we’ve done so far has been excellent, but we’re going to have to be that good all the time pretty much if we’re going to bridge that gap."

Tottenham are apparently keen to overhaul their midfield in particular, especially considering the uncertainty surrounding Hojbjerg, Lo Celso and Bissouma's futures at the moment. Spurs have been repeatedly linked with a move for Chelsea star Conor Gallagher, but he is by no means their only option.

Paratici tells Levy to sign Ederson for Tottenham

According to The Mirror, Hojbjerg is indeed in line to be sold by Spurs, and they've been told to sign a £50 million replacement in Atalanta star Ederson.

Ederson's best Serie A games for Atalanta - 2023/2024 Match Rating (via WhoScored) Atalanta 3-0 Monza 8.59 Atalanta 2-0 Genoa 8.40 Atalanta 5-0 Frosinone 7.71 Atalanta 3-2 AC Milan 7.55 Atalanta 1-0 Lecce 7.54

Paratici has personally recommended Ederson to Tottenham, coming after the Brazilian's fine season under Gian Piero Gasperini. He also played a starring role in their Europa League final over Bayer Leverkusen, handing Xabi Alonso his only defeat of the campaign.

Former Atalanta star German Denis has called Ederson his "most important" player, with South American football expert Tim Vickery also singing the 24-year-old's praises.

"24-years-old, strong, well-built central midfielder. Strong on the ball, versatile, box-to-box. Strong personality as well," said Vickery.

"The first time I remember him was his professional debut really. He was thrown in the deep end in a big team called Cruzeiro, who were really on the slide. They were relegated in dreadful form and even in this bad context, he stood out, so a lot of virtues."