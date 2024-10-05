Tottenham are now working to sign a new midfielder in 2025, and have reportedly leaned on a former employee's expertise to help them get a move over the line for Ange Postecoglou's side.

Tottenham enjoy strong season start

Spurs followed up their 3-0 Premier League win over Manchester United with a 2-1 victory over Ferencvaros in the Europa League, helping them record five straight wins since a home defeat in the north London derby.

They are one of five sides to have taken maximum points in the Europa League to date, while a poor start to the season is now firmly behind them, having surged up the table in domestic action too.

It has all come while Postecoglou trials a new system in north London, which sees Dejan Kulusevski playing as a central midfielder alongside James Maddison, rather than on the right flank where he had spent the majority of his Spurs career to date.

"Deki [Kulusevski] is doing great. He's been out of this world in many respects as to what he's able to do in a central role," Postecoglou said ahead of his side's clash with Brighton.

"We used him wide last year because we didn't have too many options out there and that's where he was comfortable. We started using him inside and I felt he felt that it unshackled him a little bit.

"He has an unbelievable capacity to run on and off the ball, his physical numbers are ridiculous and he has the quality to hurt teams with that."

The base of midfield remains of some concern to Spurs, with Yves Bissouma yet to truly be trusted this season by Postecoglou and Rodrigo Bentancur often struggling to complete 90 minutes. Now, reports suggest that Spurs may have identified the future of that position, and could look to sign him in 2025 with a little bit of help.

Spurs eye Serie A maestro

That comes as former Spurs goalkeeper Paul Robinson revealed that Italy international Samuele Ricci is a player that Tottenham could look to move for in the summer, with Spurs "certainly interested in signing" the Torino starlet.

The midfielder has become a stalwart in their midfield and has racked up four caps for the Italian national side. Still just 23 years old, he has reportedly caught the eye of Manchester City too, as they look to find an alternative to the injured Rodri.

As it stands, Ricci is down to the final two years of his £30,000 a week deal in Turin, and is yet to pen fresh terms. He was described as a "very strong" and "complete" defensive midfielder by Rising Ballers on X, which is precisely what the Lilywhites are missing, and he could be on the move this summer.

Tottenham have recently had success in the Serie A market, and remain alert to it thanks to the work of former chief Fabio Paratici, with Football Insider claiming that the club and Paratici have "maintained contact" despite a football ban for the latter.

Samuele Ricci 24/25 stats Appearances 6 Goals and assists 0 Shot creating actions per 90 2.48 Pass accuracy 92.2% Tackles and interceptions per 90 1.40

They add that "the majority of Spurs’ scouting and recruitment system was established under his guidance", which has resulted in strong links to Serie A that has allowed them to beat clubs to the signings of Destiny Udogie, Guglielmo Vicario and more in recent seasons.

Now, he could have lent a helping hand to land one of Europe's most promising midfielders, with the same report claiming that Paratici's team are "now working" on a deal. Though well stocked in that position, Spurs are lacking a truly world-class option at the base of midfield. Should they beat Manchester City to Rodri's replacement, they may well have found one.