It’s been a quiet transfer window for Leeds United so far, but that could be about to change as a club in France are hoping to sign one man who has just arrived at Elland Road, according to a new report.

Leeds United transfer news

The January transfer window is always a hard month to complete transfers, and with Daniel Farke stating earlier on he wasn’t a fan of this window, it is no surprise to see that the Whites have yet to conduct any transfer business.

However, there are still over two weeks remaining before it closes, and therefore, plans could change, as Leeds may be forced to enter the transfer market if they lose players.

The Championship leaders are being linked with potential new arrivals, as it was reported earlier this week that Leeds scouts watched Bali Mumba in action for Plymouth Argyle in their FA Cup win over Brentford. The defender is a player Farke knows well, having worked together at Norwich City.

Meanwhile, a report also emerged on Wednesday claiming Leeds have made a 4 million euro offer to sign Dje Davilla from Portuguese side Leiria. That is reportedly the figure the club are wanting to get for the midfielder, but a deal looks very complicated to complete, as the player needs to get a work permit. As well as Leeds, there are also other teams showing a strong interest in Davilla.

French club hoping to sign Leeds midfielder

As the Whites look at potential new arrivals, there could be an exit on the horizon as Jeunes Footeux reports that Paris FC are interested in signing Josuha Guilavogui from Leeds.

Guilavogui, who only joined the Whites in October as a free agent, has emerged on the radar of the Ligue 2 side. Paris’ interest in the 34-year-old is considered “ambitious”, but Paris are looking to get into Ligue 1 by the end of this campaign and could see the midfielder as someone who can help achieve that.

The Frenchman signed a contract until the end of this campaign at Elland Road and has so far played 10 times for the Whites; only one has come from the start, and that was in the recent FA Cup game against Harrogate Town. Guilavogui was brought in by Farke to bolster his midfield options, as at the time Leeds had an injury crisis and were left short in that area of the pitch.

Josuha Guilavogui's career stats Apps 429 Goals 22 Assists 15

Guilavogui has had a small role to play so far, but given there is still plenty left to go in the Championship, Farke may want to keep hold of a 6 foot 2 physically imposing midfielder, as his versatility makes him a key man to have around the squad in case the Whites suffer injuries or suspensions.