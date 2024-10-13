Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are believed to have tabled an offer for a "frightening" Manchester City player, but his decision is already known.

The future of Pep Guardiola at the Etihad is a major talking point at the moment, with some fearful that he will copy his old rival Jurgen Klopp and depart at the end of this season. The Spaniard is out of contract at that point, but there is also hope that he will end up extending his stay beyond 2025.

Meanwhile, City continue to be linked with new signings, with Lille ace Angel Gomes emerging as a rumoured target for the reigning Premier League champions. The former Manchester United midfielder recently made his debut for England and could be seen as a long-term replacement for Ilkay Gundogan, who he is similar in style.

Rodri's ACL injury has rocked Guardiola, given the Spaniard's reputation as the best No.6 in world football, and it could be that a January replacement is eyed up. Porto ace Alan Varela has been backed to a seal a move to the Etihad, filling a huge void in the process.

Long-term signings are also important for City, not least when it comes to finding an eventual successor to Ederson in goal, and Lille youngster Lucas Chevalier is said to be a target for the Premier League giants.

PSG table offer for Man City superstar

Now, a big Etihad exit rumour has emerged, with a report from Spain claiming that PSG have tabled a 'multi-million' offer to Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland, looking to entice him to the club.

It appears as though the Norwegian has no interest in joining the French giants, however, rejecting their advances and not entertaining the idea of a move there in 2025.

This will come as a huge relief to City, with Haaland undoubtedly one of world football's leading players currently, producing extraordinary numbers ever since joining from Borussia Dortmund. The 24-year-old has scored 101 goals in 108 appearances for the Citizens, while pundit Perry Groves recently called him "frightening", saying of him:

"Frightening. His numbers are up there with [Lionel] Messi and [Cristiano] Ronaldo. And to be fair, La Liga isn’t as competitive as the Premier League. I didn’t think anybody would get anywhere near a goal a game in the Premier League. I know this is like all games, but even in the Premier League, he’s virtually a goal a game."

City fans will hope that Haaland spends the rest of his career at the club, although there is always the threat of him moving to Real Madrid hovering ominously on the horizon.

A move to PSG could feel like a step down, as would be the case with the vast majority of clubs, but the prestige of Real Madrid, especially in the Champions League, makes them a huge drawer for many players.

It wouldn't be a shock to see the £375,000-a-week Haaland eventually eye a move away from Manchester, once he feels like he has nothing more to prove in a City shirt, but for now, he appears to be happier than ever there.