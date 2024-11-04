Arsenal have been rocked as financial heavyweights PSG have already tabled an offer to sign one of their stars in 2025, it has been claimed.

Arsenal nearing panic mode after dip in form

Few around Arsenal were concerned heading into the new season despite a slow summer, with Mikel Arteta's side expected to challenge for the Premier League title once more after finishing as runners-up to Manchester City in successive seasons.

However, it has not been the start to the campaign that the Gunners had hoped for, with injuries and suspensions marring any chance of early season form. Defeats to Bournemouth and Newcastle United, either side of a home draw with league leaders Liverpool, have left Arsenal a mammoth seven points off the early title pace, and behind the likes of Chelsea and Nottingham Forest.

The Gunners face Chelsea in their next Premier League game, looking to get back on track and move above Enzo Maresca's side in the process, but it is not just on the pitch that there appear to be issues.

That comes as Arsenal's Sporting Director Edu will be stepping down from his post, having been a key ally of Arteta to this point, amid reported interest in his services from Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Edu has played a key role in Arsenal's success to date, negotiating on their behalf in the transfer market and at least partially responsible for the success that the north London side are experiencing.

Now though, they will be in the market for a new Sporting Director, and there are fears that he may only be the first departure of several in the months ahead.

PSG make record bid for Arsenal man

That comes as reports in Spain claim that French champions Paris Saint Germain have tabled a mammoth offer to sign Arsenal defender William Saliba in the upcoming transfer windows. Saliba, who was born and raised in Paris, has developed into one of the world's best centre-backs during his time at Arsenal, and is a key pillar on which Arteta relies for his recent success.

William Saliba at Arsenal Appearances 96 Wins 65 Win % 68% Yellow Cards 12 Red Cards 1

Alongside Gabriel, he has formed a formidable partnership, with Fabrizio Romano hailing the duo back in 2022 and dubbing Saliba "world class".

Still just 23-years-old, Saliba is under contract in north London until 2027, but the report details that PSG have tabled a €95m (£80m) offer for his services, a deal that would blow Arsenal's record sale (currently Alex Iwobi's £35m move to Everton) out of the water.

The Gunners will be desperate to keep their defender, and tie him to a new long-term contract at the Emirates Stadium in an attempt to ward off interest that will surely grow should he become available in the coming years.

A sale in January seems particularly unlikely no matter the fee, with Arsenal still nominally in a title race despite the gap to the top at present.