Paris Saint-Germain have been the dominant force in France for a number of years now, and still have plenty of superstars despite losing Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid.

In the 2024/25 season, PSG have an annual payroll of €208,700,000, with the average player earning €125,421 per week. But who earns what at the Parc des Princes? We have ranked every PSG player in the first-team squad in order from highest to lowest in terms of wages for the 2024/25 season, with the help of Capology.

Disclaimer - only the club and the players themselves truly know their wages, so take each of these figures as you will.

Related Champions League: 2024/25 league phase standings Here are the latest standings, fixtures and results after Matchday 4 of the new-look Champions League.

Rank Player Gross pay per week Gross pay per year 1 Ousmane Dembele €384,615 €20,000,000 2 Lucas Hernandez €365,385 €19,000,000 3 Marquinhos €323,077 €16,800,000 4 Milan Skriniar €314,615 €16,360,000 =5 Achraf Hakimi €279,808 €14,550,000 =5 Marco Asensio €279,808 €14,550,000 =7 Randal Kolo Muani €244,808 €12,730,000 =7 Gianluigi Donnarumma €244,808 €12,730,000 =9 Fabian Ruiz €174,808 €9,090,000 =9 Joao Neves €174,808 €9,090,000 11 Warren Zaire-Emery €161,538 €8,400,000 12 Presnel Kimpembe €147,692 €7,680,000 13 Lee Kang-in €139,808 €7,270,000 14 Bradley Barcola €126,923 €6,600,000 15 Goncalo Ramos €105,769 €5,500,000 16 Vitinha €104,808 €5,450,000 17 Willian Pacho €87,308 €4,540,000 18 Lucas Beraldo €62,885 €3,270,000 19 Matvey Safonov €59,423 €3,090,000 20 Desire Doure €52,500 €2,730,000 21 Nuno Mendes €27,692 €1,440,000 22 Arnau Tenas €23,077 €1,200,000 23 Senny Mayulu €13,846 €720,000 24 Colin Dagba €12,692 €660,000 25 Yoram Zague €8,654 €450,000 26 Ayman Kari €5,769 €300,000 27 Ibrahim Mbaye €2,308 €120,000

Here's a detailed look at PSG's top 10 earners...

10 Joao Neves

€174,808 per week

Starting the countdown is central midfielder Joao Neves, who made the move to Paris from Benfica in 2024.

The youngster was a player in demand, but it was PSG who won the race for his services, paying around €60m and handing Neves a five-year deal worth more than €9m per season.

9 Fabian Ruiz

€174,808 per week

On the same salary as Neves is another midfielder in Fabian Ruiz, who swapped Napoli for PSG in 2022.

The Spain international, who began his career with Real Betis, has a PSG contract that runs until 2027.

8 Gianluigi Donnarumma

€244,808 per week

Paris Saint-Germain didn’t have to pay a transfer fee when signing goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma back in 2021 after his contract at Milan expired.

He starred to help Italy to European Championship glory that same summer and has been first-choice at the Parc des Princes ever since.

Related Every Player of the Tournament at the European Championship Since its inception in 1996, UEFA has handed out an award for the best player at the European Championship. But who has been given the accolade?

7 Randal Kolo Muani

€244,808 per week

On the same €12.73m-per-season salary as Donnarumma is forward Randal Kolo Muani.

The Frenchman’s starring performances for Eintracht Frankfurt during the 2022/23 season resulted in PSG paying €80m for his services. However, despite his contract not expiring until 2028, he is already being linked with a move away.

6 Marco Asensio

€279,808 per week

After spending nine years at the Bernabeu with Real Madrid, Marco Asensio swapped Spain for France in 2023 by joining PSG as a free agent.

The versatile Spaniard was limited to just 19 Ligue 1 appearances during his first season but is under contract until 2026.

5 Achraf Hakimi

€279,808 per week

Also picking up €14.55m per season is full-back Achraf Hakimi. The Morocco international had already represented Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Inter before signing for PSG in 2021.

Hakimi cost an initial €60m and has been a regular in recent seasons, with his deal expiring in 2026.

4 Milan Skriniar

€314,615 per week

Centre-back Milan Skriniar is one of four PSG stars to collect more than €300,000 per week after signing as a free agent from Inter in 2023.

The Slovakia international penned a five-year deal at the time, so is in line to make more than €80m during his time at the Parc des Princes.

3 Marquinhos

€323,077 per week

PSG legend Marquinhos has been on the books with the Ligue 1 champions since 2013 and has won 10 league titles since joining from Roma.

In fact, the captain has won 31 major honours with PSG and signed his latest contract in 2023, which keeps the centre-back at the club until 2028.

2 Lucas Hernandez

€365,385 per week

PSG spent around €40m on Lucas Hernandez from Bayern Munich in 2023, handing him a huge €19m-per-year deal in the process.

The France international came through at Atletico Madrid's academy, but his progress has been halted in recent months after suffering a serious ACL injury in May 2024.

1 Ousmane Dembele

€384,615 per week

Top of the charts and PSG’s highest-paid earner is winger Ousmane Dembele, who the club paid Barcelona €50m for in 2023.

The Frenchman also put pen to paper on a five-year contract worth €20m per season, and during his first campaign at the club, Dembele scored six goals and registered 14 assists, helping PSG to a Ligue 1 title and French Cup triumph.