Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish and the Eagles board are ready to back manager Oliver Glasner in the summer, and there is one player who's said to have really caught their eye already.

Glasner prepares for Newcastle after impressive Palace results

The Austrian's tenure got off to a mixed start, but in Palace's last two Premier League games, they've secured very impressive results.

They're now more than 10 points clear of the relegation zone with five matches remaining, making them sure-fire candidates to avoid the drop barring a total disaster.

Palace's brilliant 1-0 win away to title-chasing Liverpool at Anfield preceded a fantastic 5-2 victory at home to West Ham, with Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze, Jean Philippe-Mateta's brace and an Emerson Palmieri own-goal rounded off their arguable display of the season over the weekend.

“You think about many situations that can happen in a game, with injuries or you have a red card down, so maybe you can change things. But I had no plan in my head when we were four goals up after 30 minutes," said Glasner after Palace's brilliant win over West Ham.

“That’s the best situation you can have, and I really enjoyed watching the players today, what kind of joy they had in possession, how they combined, and it was really amazing to watch them.

Crystal Palace's remaining five league games Date Newcastle United (home) Tomorrow Fulham (away) April 27th Man United (home) May 6th Wolves (away) May 11th Aston Villa (home) May 19th

“You could feel it in the whole of Selhurst Park: the fans were happy, the players were happy, and that's how football should be. But it's also important to keep this focus high over 95 minutes – we conceded a goal where we were a little bit, let's say, comfortable, [not] defending the set-piece. We knew this was one of their biggest strengths, but when it was 4-0 up, we said: ‘yeah, wow, cool, nice’ – but you always have to show the basics.

“In the second-half we did it really well, we scored a nice goal, we could have scored two or three more, so then it happened with Dean [Henderson], but I think he saved us three or four goals at Liverpool, so today we can [forgive him]. Mistakes happen, but it was a great performance today."

While Glasner prepares for Newcastle, Parish is ready to back him in the summer. Palace are believed to be looking at defensive reinforcements, but also have targets for further forward and in midfield, like Club Brugge ace Raphael Onyedika.

Crystal Palace readying imminent bid for Onyedika

The 23-year-old Nigerian has been a mainstay for Brugge all season, and Palace watched him in action just last week as they take a real interest.

That is according to Africa Foot United, who also say that Palace are now "preparing an offer" for Onyedika and their proposal will come in the "coming days".

Interestingly, a separate report from Africa has branded him the "new [Paul] Pogba", following reports earlier this week that the Eagles hierarchy see him as one of Europe's brightest young talents and a priority signing if one or both of Michael Olise or Eberechi Eze leave.