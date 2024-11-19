Two Arsenal players are expected to say their goodbyes to the north London club in 2025, and there is a "good chance" that they will indeed depart Mikel Arteta's side.

Players who could leave Arsenal next year

The Gunners will have to navigate the January and summer transfer windows without Edu Gaspar, but it is believed that Arsenal's transfer planning is still well underway minus the Brazilian's influence.

Attacking midfielders like Real Madrid's Arda Guler, Villarreal's Alex Baena and Barcelona star Raphinha have been players linked with moves to Arsenal after the turn of the year, while reports also suggest Arteta is still after a striker.

While a lot of attention will be on incomings, it will also be interesting to see which members of Arteta's squad are set for the exit door.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Nottingham Forest (home) November 23 West Ham United (away) November 30 Man United (home) December 4 Fulham (away) December 8 Everton (home) December 14

Kieran Tierney is widely expected to leave Arsenal in January, with the Scotland international racing to get back from a hamstring injury and display his quality for potential suitors, if Arteta does give him a chance to shine in the first team before the winter window reopens.

Meanwhile, Jakub Kiwior is also attracting interest from Serie A, and the Poland international is another pretty likely departure considering his lack of minutes under Arteta this season.

Kiwior has now formally told Arsenal he wants to leave, according to some reports, so this is certainly something to keep an eye on as we approach January.

“It’s been a familiar theme during the last couple of windows and I’m expecting no different this time around,” said reliable Arsenal journalist Charles Watts via his Dailybriefing this week.

"There was a chance Kiwior could have gone in the summer, but Arsenal decided to keep him for squad purposes.

“But when you see the game time he’s had so far this season and consider that teenage Myles Lewis-Skelly has been used ahead of him at times recently then it’s tough to see the Poland international getting many minutes. So, if a decent offer arrives for Kiwior from Italy then I think it’s one that Arsenal would consider, and I don’t think Ben White’s injury will impact their thinking.”

Jorginho and Thomas Partey expected to leave Arsenal

There is also the matter of Thomas Partey and Jorginho, two big-name midfielders who are out of contract at the end of the season. According to CaughtOffside and reporter Watts, there is a "good chance" the £310,000-per-week duo will quit Arsenal in the summer.

Indeed, as things stand, both Partey and Jorginho are expected to leave Arsenal, despite the former becoming a mainstay in Arteta's midfield after a difficult 2023/2024.

A decision will most likely be made on the pair soon, and if both leave, Watts fully expects Arsenal to go in the transfer market for a new engine man next summer. That player could even be Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi, who once partnered Mikel Merino in the La Liga side's midfield.