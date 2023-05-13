Leeds United face one of the toughest fixtures in the Premier League later today but will do so in front of a raucous Elland Road atmosphere, where supporters will be hoping to carry their team to victory.

However, the imperious and often unstoppable Newcastle United stand between them and the vital points they need to climb out of the relegation zone, with the Magpies sitting fourth in the league's form table over the last ten outings.

Leeds have not recorded a victory since early April and have also shipped 20 goals in their last six league showings, so newly-appointed Sam Allardyce will already be well aware of the monumental task that has been laid out before him.

Despite that, an admirable showing at the home of Manchester City last time out could give hope to fans that not all is lost, as they enter the first of their final three games of the campaign.

In an effort to plug this glaring defensive frailty and add an extra element of leadership onto the field, surely the well-seasoned 68-year-old will seek out his top players to throw them into such a high-pressure situation.

Although having struggled for form of late, injuries and a lack of fitness elsewhere could allow Pascal Struijk to once again shine as part of a rock-solid back four.

As a wily and well-versed titan despite his youth, capable of perfectly executing the expected game plan as well as frustrating the potent attack of the visitors, the 23-year-old must return to the side today.

Will Pascal Struijk play vs Newcastle?

The Dutch defender has actually not started a match since their 6-1 drubbing against Liverpool last month, and in his recent cameo appearance against the Cityzens, it was his clumsiness that handed them a penalty.

However, with an injury to Liam Cooper and inconsistent right-back Rasmus Kristensen being far from a fine alternative at the heart of defence, perhaps the £50k-per-week stalwart could merit a start to begin proving his doubters wrong alongside Max Wober.

After all, the defender has not endured the worst of seasons despite the club's respective poor form and his recent struggles.

His 6.79 average rating gives way to a mammoth 2.9 tackles and 2.3 clearances per 90, yet he pairs this with a fairly economical 80% pass accuracy too, via Sofascore.

However, what will be especially pertinent to any success Struijk hopes to have in silencing Alexander Isak, who has proved himself a major threat of late with his eight goal contributions in his last ten league games, is his defensive mastery of both the air and the ground.

When compared to other centre-backs across Europe, the former Ajax starlet actually ranks in the top 5% for tackles, and the top 4% for aerials won per 90, via FBref. Therefore, whether the Sweden international decides to use his 6 foot 4 physique or his quick feet to gain success, neither should phase Leeds' own towering warrior.

Journalist Daniel Fraiz Martinez clearly sees the benefits of including a player he once lauded for an "absolutely monster defensive display", and Allardyce will also be hoping to be able to herald another one after their game is done this afternoon.