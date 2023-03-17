Leeds United showed huge faith in Jesse Marsch over his one-year stay at Elland Road, backing him with vigour in both transfer windows with which he took charge.

His summer spending welcomed seven new faces, whilst he was also allowed to break the club-record fee on two separate occasions.

However, despite all this overhaul, the American still saw fit to leave the left-back position unimproved despite it being a marked area of concern.

It did not take Marcelo Bielsa long to realise the error of his ways with the Junior Firpo deal, yet Marsch saw fit to persist with the former Barcelona defender as the only senior player who could naturally fulfil that role. The fact that Pascal Struijk has played there at all should speak volumes for the belief held in the 26-year-old.

Despite that, it might actually be a smart move to revert back to a starting side that allows the Dutchman to play in that unfamiliar role, as he will at the very least add defensive security to Javi Gracia's more pragmatic philosophy as they seek top-flight safety.

Why was Pascal Struijk playing at left-back?

The main reason behind Marsch's decision to start Struijk in that role came down to the defensive deficiencies of Firpo, who had been branded a "liability" by journalist David Anderson who had let his team down.

The 6.70 average rating of the £60k-per-week dud marks a huge improvement on his recent seasons, and yet even that is dwarfed by the 6.90 of his potential usurper from this campaign.

Not only this, but the presence of the natural centre-back alone is enough to command far more respect from within the dressing room, as captain Liam Cooper outlined: "Pascal has absolutely everything to be one of the best centre-backs out there, he really has. He’s unbelievable on the ball, he’s strong, good in the air. I always knew. We all know now. His improvement speaks for itself.”

Whilst this faith might be placed in the hulking defender fitting in the centre of a back four, he has already shown how he can do the job on the flank at least until safety is hopefully assured.

To put it bluntly, Struijk has played at left-back because Firpo has been deemed not good enough. His 6.60 rating from last campaign is still clearly fresh in the mind, and despite the occasional impressive display, he remains as such.

Should Gracia desire solidity, this personnel change is a no-brainer. Indeed, it could well ensure their survival.