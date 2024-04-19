BBC Radio 5 Live pundit Pat Nevin wouldn't be surprised if a £50 million star chooses to join Tottenham Hotspur this summer, and he believes the player would really suit Ange Postecoglou's system.

The key areas where Spurs could make new signings for 24/25

There are a number of key areas which Postecoglou could look to strengthen when the window reopens, one of which is at centre-back.

The Spurs boss has admitted that his side could go and sign another central defender, regardless of capturing Radu Dragusin for £25 million from Genoa, as it is an area of the squad which Postecoglou thinks needs more reinforcement.

As well as in defence, many reports are suggesting that technical director Johan Lange and the Tottenham recruitment team are keen on signing a new goalscoring winger as well, with Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze and Wolves winger Pedro Neto among the big names linked in recent months.

Tottenham's best-performing players per-90 in the league this season Average match rating (via WhoScored) Son Heung-min 7.34 James Maddison 7.28 Pedro Porro 7.10 Manor Solomon 7.05 Cristian Romero 7.02

With Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg looking more and more likely to depart in the summer window, rumours have been circulating over the possibility of a new midfielder coming in, and one name regularly mentioned is Chelsea star Conor Gallagher.

The 24-year-old has been crucial for Mauricio Pochettino's side, starting the vast majority of games as one of their star players, but PSR worries at Stamford Bridge mean Chelsea may have to sell Gallagher as his contract ticks down towards expiry in 2025.

The "very underrated" England international hasn't committed to an extension, so Chelsea selling £50 million Gallagher for pure profit is a real possibility, rather than losing him for nothing next year.

Pat Nevin says Gallagher could choose to join Tottenham

Speaking to the media, as relayed by The Metro, pundit Nevin says Gallagher could choose to join Tottenham and that the player would be perfect for Postecoglou's system.

“In an ideal world where finances are all balanced, Chelsea would absolutely not be looking to sell Conor Gallagher. I can’t imagine it, it’s unthinkable," said Nevin this week.

"Similar to when Mason Mount left. But if the finances say you need to do it then you need to do it. It may be unbelievably painful for a lot of Chelsea fans because, as someone said to me the other day, it feels like selling the family silver. Chelsea have been selling off bits of the stadium and hotels and it’s slightly discomforting but the accountants are in control really.

“You wouldn’t be surprised if he went to someone like Spurs signed Conor Gallagher, obviously that would be particularly painful for Chelsea fans. But what a player he would be for them, I’d probably say he’s better suited to Spurs, the way he plays.

“The transfer situation is really quite delicate with Chelsea because we don’t know who is making the decisions and that’s what it comes down to. If it comes down to the manager then he will make changes and will want to get rid of a number of players and bring in more experience in certain areas."