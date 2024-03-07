Leeds United will aim to leapfrog Ipswich Town on Friday night into second spot in the Championship, before the Tractor Boys then face off against Cardiff City the day after.

Still, Leeds will be confident they can break into the automatic promotion picture regardless of Kieran McKenna's men continuing to pick up big results - Daniel Farke's men just keeping their fingers crossed that the Suffolk-based overachievers can slip up again soon, whilst the Whites continue to soar.

Beating Stoke City 1-0 in an unconvincing manner last match could see Farke change up the Leeds lineup though regardless of the victories not yet drying up, with Patrick Bamford's spot in the side potentially up for grabs.

The German boss could make two changes from the side that just about got over the line against Steven Schumacher's Potters for the trip to Sheffield Wednesday, with one 'immense' Leeds star being lined up for a return to the XI...

1 GK - Illan Meslier

Illan Meslier will keep his spot in-between the sticks for Leeds' on Friday night away at Wednesday, with the French shot-stopper coming to the rescue against Stoke last match.

Meslier made six saves in total to shut out Schumacher's visitors, enabling Leeds to pick up a hard-fought 1-0 win.

2 RB - Connor Roberts

Connor Roberts would come into the Leeds team for the 1-0 victory versus the Potters, with Archie Gray dropping out for the Burnley loanee to come into the XI.

It proved to be a smart move by Farke to bring the 28-year-old defender into the line-up, the Whites number 33 winning all but one of his duels at Elland Road in the narrow win whilst also notching up two key passes as a creator playing out from the back.

3 CB - Joe Rodon

Roberts' fellow Welsh compatriot in Joe Rodon also excelled versus Stoke, calmly orchestrating moves from deep, coming away from his 90 minutes on the Elland Road turf with 88 touches amassed and 64 accurate passes pulled off.

Likewise, the Tottenham Hotspur loanee also battled bravely to ensure Leeds kept a clean sheet even when Stoke showed signs of confidence in the second 45 minutes - winning 100% of his aerial duels in the 1-0 win, whilst also completing two tackles.

4 CB - Ethan Ampadu

Ethan Ampadu will be retained for the awkward test away at Wednesday, forming a frightening centre-back duo with Rodon in the heart of defence.

The imposing Leeds number four has even been handed the captain's armband by Farke this season, with the former Chelsea man playing like a leader against the Potters.

Making seven clearances in total to completely kill Stoke going forward, the confident 23-year-old also misplaced just five of his 74 passes as a calm head.

5 LB - Junior Firpo

The first change to Farke's lineup could come in the form of Junior Firpo being thrown back into the XI, with Sam Byram sacrificed for the ex-Barcelona man to come back in.

The 30-year-old left-back didn't let himself down whatsoever in the Stoke win - winning ten duels overall in the contest - but Farke could well want to protect his injury-prone defender with games coming thick and fast.

Firpo, who was once described as "immense" by Conor McGilligan of the One Leeds Fan Channel, is a worthy replacement for the ex-Norwich City man having notched up four assists this season from the left-back spot.

6 CM - Ilia Gruev

Ilia Gruev won't be having restless nights in the build-up to the clash away at the Owls about his position in Farke's side however, with the former Werder Bremen man making one of the two holding spots his own in recent weeks.

The Bulgarian midfielder was as cool as ever on the ball against Stoke, making just seven stray passes from his measured 90 minutes.

With Danny Rohl's side wanting the Hillsborough masses to be loud and intimidating to potentially throw off the visiting Whites, Gruev's focused and level-headed approach could be key.

7 CM - Glen Kamara

Glen Kamara will line up alongside Gruev for the tricky test of beating the Owls on their own patch, the former Rangers man competent again in the Stoke win as an unflashy presence.

The 28-year-old midfielder would make a combined four interceptions and tackles to thwart the Potters foraying forward, whilst also completing 45 accurate passes to push his team up the field.

8 RM - Daniel James

Leeds would have been relieved to have Daniel James back in their ranks in the narrow win over Stoke, the former Manchester United winger electric in the match and ultimately was the goalscoring hero that sealed the three points.

The Welsh attacker will want to catch out Rohl's hosts tomorrow, potentially adding another goal to his ever-increasing season tally which currently stands at 11.

9 CAM - Georginio Rutter

Georginio Rutter will stick it out in the position just behind the lone striker for the clash at Hillsborough, the dynamic Leeds number 25 teeing up James to score his sublime winner last time out.

Accumulating four key passes in total as a creative force against the Potters, Wednesday will have to be switched on from minute one to contain the brilliance of Leeds' standout Frenchman.

10 LM - Crysencio Summerville

Rutter and James being on their A-Game meant Crysencio Summerville's quiet showing wasn't as obvious or impactful to the Whites clinching another win, the former Feyenoord youngster having a rare off-day last time out.

Still, with the 22-year-old bagging 15 strikes this season in total, there's no chance that Farke ditches his explosive Dutchman especially with Jaidon Anthony remaining unavailable for selection.

11 ST - Joel Piroe

The second potential switch to the side that crept over the line against Stoke could see Patrick Bamford dropped, as the revitalised Leeds number nine failed to ever spark into life last match.

Only managing 31 touches of the ball, Farke could see this encounter with the Owls as the best possible opportunity to give the 30-year-old centre-forward a breather for Joel Piroe to start instead.

The ex-Swansea City attacker - who was once described as being a "clinical" talent by football journalist Josh Bunting - would come on in Rutter's number 10 role late on against the Potters, but is suited to leading the line as well.

The Whites number seven hasn't, after all, just accidentally mustered up 11 goals in the second tier this season if he isn't capable of being a deadly striker on his day.