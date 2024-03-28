Leeds United will go into their Good Friday clash versus Watford as overwhelming favourites, as Daniel Farke's impressive Whites aim to cement their position at the top of the Championship table with another big win.

Leicester City will go into this round of second tier fixtures wanting to spoil the Leeds party, but the Whites will just remain focussed on the task at hand at Vicarage Road even if they do face off against the Hornets after the Foxes play at lunchtime.

Farke could see this game as a way to bring in a couple of fresh faces, even though Leeds' electric run of 12 wins from 13 in 2024 has allowed them to scale the second tier summit.

Patrick Bamford could well find he's axed from the XI that travels down to Hertfordshire tomorrow night, with three potential changes on show from the side who brushed aside Millwall 2-0 before the International break...

1 GK - Illan Meslier

Although Farke could spring a few selection surprises for the trip to Watford, there's no doubt in anyone's mind over who his number one goalkeeper will be for the game at Vicarage Road.

Illan Meslier was alert throughout the 2-0 Lions win just before the International period commenced, picking up his 17th clean sheet of the season by making three saves.

2 RB - Archie Gray

Archie Gray will come back into the Leeds set-up buzzing with how his time away with the England U21s went, scoring on his debut in a 5-1 win against Azerbaijan to further rubber stamp his immense potential.

Yet, the 18-year-old won't get carried away with how everything is skyrocketing for him currently and will be eager to put in another solid defensive display away at the Hornets tomorrow from right-back.

He could well even fancy showing off his goalscoring prowess again from the back, having scored a deflected effort against Leicester last month on top of opening his account for his country.

3 CB - Joe Rodon

Joe Rodon, on the contrary, will want to just fully knuckle down at his loan club after suffering heartbreak with Wales in the recent run of International games.

His nation would lose on penalties to Poland to deny The Dragons a spot at the upcoming Euros, but all of that agony can be put to the back of his head if he can help the Whites clinch promotion back up to the Premier League.

The Tottenham Hotspur loanee was as dependable as always against Neil Harris' Lions before the break, blocking two shots when Millwall were putting Leeds under the cosh.

4 CB - Ethan Ampadu

Ethan Ampadu will also be raring to go on his return to club action, the former Chelsea man forming an intimidating centre-back duo with compatriot Rodon that has seen the clean sheets stack up high in West Yorkshire.

The Whites captain is in no danger of dropping out of Farke's XI, having started every second tier game this season under the German boss.

5 LB - Junior Firpo

Junior Firpo's resurgence continues in a Whites shirt, when at one point the ex-Barcelona man looked destined to be heading for the exit door out of Elland Road.

Firpo would notch up two key passes in the Millwall victory last time out as a dangerous and expansive full-back foraying forward, whilst also completing his typical defensive duties with flying colours by winning eight duels in total.

Therefore, even though the 27-year-old can be prone to dropping a clanger, he will be retained at left-back for the game at Watford.

6 CM - Glen Kamara

Glen Kamara will also find his spot in his manager's eleven secure, the Whites number eight going about his business quietly since relocating from Scotland in the summer.

But, the ex-Rangers midfielder very rarely ever puts a foot wrong in the holding spots for his promotion-seeking side.

That was seen in the Millwall win despite Farke substituting off the Finland international right at the end of the second half, the 28-year-old misplacing just five of his 60 passes on the day as a steady presence in the team.

7 CM - Ilia Gruev

Ilia Gruev has also found his spot next to Kamara in the holding roles at Leeds fixed in recent weeks, stepping up to the task of coming into the Leeds side as a recruit from Werder Bremen excellently.

The Leeds number 44 wasn't at his best against Millwall, but deserves to keep his spot in the side when casting an eye over his numbers for the full campaign to date.

The Bulgarian midfielder has averaged a 93% passing accuracy from 23 total games in the league, the 23-year-old allowing Farke's promotion chasers to tick from deep as a result.

8 RM - Daniel James

The first switch up by Farke could see Wilfried Gnonto dropped for Daniel James to come back into the side, even with the slick Italian winger scoring a long-range thunderbolt against Millwall.

Away from that strike, the 5 foot 7 attacker - who was given a 7/10 post-match rating by LeedsLive journalist Beren Cross for that goal - was largely quiet however which saw his manager substitute him off just shy of the 70-minute mark.

Completing just 31 touches in the contest, alongside failing to successfully dribble from two attempts at Elland Road, it could be a smart call to give Gnonto a breather for James to start.

The former Manchester United man - who has been lauded as "superb" by journalist Adam Pope this season - helped Leeds to secure that 2-0 win with a late strike from off the bench in Gnonto's place, pushing for a spot in the starting XI subsequently.

9 CAM - Joel Piroe

The second change could see Georginio Rutter rested for this clash, with his hernia surgery understandably making him not at 100%.

Farke wouldn't hesitate drafting in former Swansea City man Joel Piroe for the game at Watford in his place, the Leeds number seven capable of exploding into life as a number ten option or as a lone striker.

Piroe has scored three times out of the last four games he's played as an attacking midfielder, hoping to add another when facing off against the Hornets.

10 LM - Crysencio Summerville

Crysencio Summerville will continue down the left-hand side even if Rutter and Gnonto find themselves potentially out of the XI, with the Dutch winger back to his tricky best against Millwall.

The standout Whites attacker would complete three successful dribbles and register two key passes in the 2-0 victory, with the sole aim now in his mind of wanting to play even better against Watford to terrorise the Hornets tomorrow.

11 ST - Mateo Joseph

The third and final change could see Bamford axed from the lineup, for young hotshot Mateo Joseph to get his moment in the spotlight with Rutter potentially unfit.

Bamford was anonymous in the Millwall win with other forward players for Leeds having to step up to not expose the experienced striker's off-day more, the Whites number nine managing just nine accurate passes from a forgettable run-out.

As a result, Joseph could be thrown into the deep end away at Watford as the lone centre-forward. Could the 20-year-old net his first-ever second-tier goal for Leeds in the process?

Full predicted Leeds lineup vs Watford: GK - Meslier; RB - Gray, CB - Rodon, CB - Ampadu, LB - Firpo; CM - Kamara, CM - Gruev; RM - James, CAM - Piroe, LM - Summerville; ST - Joseph