Leeds United need a miracle to remain in the division, with one of the toughest run-ins and just three Premier League games left to play. Having enlisted the late help of Sam Allardyce, the hope is that this relegation stalwart can pull one last magical run out of the bag to retain their place in the division.

For a club as huge and historic as the Whites to return to the Championship would be a travesty, but years of mismanagement have led to this abysmal point in time.

Newcastle United, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur stand in their way, and on current form, they stand no chance.

Through enlisting the same tired squad full of those who have let them down all campaign, Javi Gracia drew criticism for claiming just one win since the start of April.

Although their loss against Manchester City was unfortunate, fans could remain pleased that at the very least they battled with the potential champions as a few key names were recalled under the new head coach.

Crucially though, Patrick Bamford retained his spot. The English forward is arguably the farthest away from those deserving a starting berth, and so his 68-year-old boss might seek to place his trust in someone who's actually playing well.

To feature alongside Rodrigo, surely the young prodigy Mateo Joseph is worth a shot.

Who is Mateo Joseph?

The 19-year-old has been in imperious form for the U21s this campaign, with a remarkable tally of 15 goals in just 18 appearances. Surely it marks a no-brainer to start someone brimming with confidence, over the English forward who has never looked so goal-shy.

Although the £70k-per-week marksman has been branded "unlucky" in the past by pundit Alan Hutton, few can excuse his recent form. Bamford boasts just four league goals all season, with his late miss in their draw with Leicester City drawing particular scrutiny.

After a late corner was flicked on at the near-post, as the scores remained level, the 29-year-old stood unmarked by the back stick. Unable to adjust his feet, the forward's strike was high and wide and the points were frustratingly shared. That is not a striker in form.

Meanwhile, his teenage competition is earning rave reviews from all who watch him, with his youth boss Michael Skubala reserving particular praise: "He’s in a good place, he’s scoring goals, he’s a character, but he still needs to keep working hard. His finishing ability is top drawer."

He continued: "He’s been training like a warrior and you can see that in his game."

Such hunger, added to a youthful exuberance and unpredictability could be key in bamboozling their next three opponents. Everyone knows that Bamford has lost his threat, but in Joseph, the sky really is the limit. This could be Allardyce's wild card option.