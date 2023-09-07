Leeds United's start to the season has been less than ideal, but there have been positives to emerge from a Championship campaign that has brought just one win from their opening five fixtures.

It seems that Daniel Farke is still struggling to put together his perfect side, and in experimenting over the weekend he quickly came to the realisation that Georginio Rutter is not a number nine.

Many questioned why Joel Piroe had been signed for big money only to essentially drop him into midfield, with good reason, just a week after the Dutchman had showcased his lethal instincts with a true poacher's finish from close range.

Whilst the fanbase would likely implore their German coach to revert back to the formula that saw them score four goals away from home against Ipswich Town, if he is to persist with deploying the former Swansea City man deeper, then he will therefore need another centre-forward with the qualities to hit the ground running.

Many might look to the wide men who have enjoyed stints in such a role to occupy the position, or even to the academy for those deserving of a call-up.

However, all these suggestions dance around the question of where exactly is Patrick Bamford?

Where is Patrick Bamford?

As the man who had so often been their star talisman, helping spearhead their return to the Premier League before starring upon their first season back in the top flight, a string of injuries saw the 30-year-old's influence wane dramatically.

Then, throughout last campaign's debacle, a clear loss of confidence led to a string of golden opportunities squandered, which proved costly in the end. Striking wide from point-blank range against relegation rivals Leicester City stands out as the key blunder, with the points they would have gained being integral.

Despite that, many might question why he has not been around the match-day squad given the obvious quality he boasts, with the answer being another injury-related one.

Just before their curtain-raiser against Cardiff City back in early August, the Whites were dealt a series of blows as numerous stars were struck down with injury. One of those was Bamford, with his ailment thought to be far worse than the ones sustained by Georginio Rutter and Mateo Joseph.

"Sadly we've had some injuries during the last seven days. Patrick Bamford has a hamstring injury and won't return before the first international break so he'll miss the next games," Farke noted, with a lack of clinical finishing proving to be their undoing after just five games played.

They are crying out for someone to come in and snuff up the chances they are forging, and if Farke is intent on Piroe instead helping with the build-up, they clearly need someone to fulfil that role. After all, the Yorkshire outfit are averaging 59.4% possession in the second tier, raining down an average of 15.4 shots per game too despite having notched only seven goals, via Sofascore.

Bamford scored 16 times in the league the last time they were in this division, and then upon earning promotion would score a further 17 in the English top flight, even assisting eight too. Such form even drew praise from Jurgen Klopp: "Top player, Bamford. I can remember before the season I heard on talkSPORT that people said, 'Leeds need a proper goalscorer, Bamford is not good enough'. I’m so happy that he could prove them wrong, he’s an exceptional player, perfect.

"The work rate is outstanding and still playing the football he plays on top of that and scoring goals, that’s rare. They have a lot of interesting players but Bamford I’m happy for him, don’t know him obviously but it’s a nice career, a little bit later than others but still very impressive."

And yet, it could be argued that he is still not the outstanding candidate to take such a mantle, with an in-form youngster in Sonny Perkins surely meriting a start should his loan spell prove fruitful.

Who is Sonny Perkins?

Despite his impressive start to his tenure at Elland Road, having joined from West Ham United just last summer, Perkins was sent out on loan just last month likely in an effort to toughen him up in preparation for the top two English leagues.

After all, he has already showcased his fine form in front of goal on numerous occasions, and should he bulk up to the requisite physicality, it could prove bad news for the rest of the Championship.

Last season saw the 19-year-old ease into life in Yorkshire with 11 goals and three assists in the Premier League 2, whilst also chipping in with strikes in the subsequent playoffs, the EFL Trophy and even the FA Cup, as he netted his first senior goal.

The consistency of the teenage finisher is exemplified through his 2021/22 performances too, with a further 12 goals in that same league.

Given Bamford has struggled to even muster 25 league starts across the last two campaigns, already Perkins would mark an upgrade on the ageing marksman purely due to his availability.

Not to mention that Rutter, his alternative, has scored just one goal across 18 senior appearances despite joining for a club-record fee. The former Hammers starlet managed this in 14 fewer games.

Michael Skubala, the U21 boss, has been effusive in his praise for the reliable goalscorer since joining: "So we've got this little thing going on the dressing room, like ‘don't let me down today’. He's brilliant, but I think he's hit the ground running and I think you can see him growing.

"He's strong. He's a goal machine. We have to be patient because he's still got things to work on in the way we want to play but I think he's pleased at the minute and we're pleased with his progression.”

The hope is that he can translate such form into senior football with Oxford United, with the plan surely to bring him back as the triumphant answer to their goalscoring woes in January or next summer.

Perkins is clinical, fast, direct and everything Farke's side have been lacking, with his exceedingly bright future hopefully set to be closer than expected in an effort to usurp all the competition and star alongside Piroe rather than instead of.