Leeds United outlined yet another spirited display yesterday, but it was not enough to claim three points as their clash with Newcastle United ended 2-2.

It was a clash in which the visitors naturally dominated, given their battle for Champions League football, however, Sam Allardyce had seemingly got his game plan spot on when his side soaked up early pressure and scored on the break.

Enjoying just 36% of the ball all afternoon, the Whites still managed a respectable nine shots with four on target, suggesting that they can retain their signature attacking prowess without completely surrendering all defensive impetus.

As the first half trundled along, and Eddie Howe’s men struggled in their quest to break the resolute hosts down, a golden opportunity presented itself to extend their lead on 28 minutes.

Patrick Bamford was handed the task of scoring from 12 yards after Joelinton’s clumsy challenge handed them a penalty. However, typical of the 6 foot 1 dud’s recent goalscoring form, he fired a weak effort down to Nick Pope’s right, which was saved with ease.

Journalist Graham Smyth simply wrote: “Allardyce has his hands on his head. Tame penalty, easy height for Pope.”

Although Junior Firpo may have seen red later in the game, and Max Wober was culpable for one of Callum Wilson’s two penalty strikes, this miss from their main marksman could prove to be the key failure that costs them their place in the Premier League.

How did Patrick Bamford play vs Newcastle?

To summarise just how disappointing the 29-year-old was, out of every player on the pitch, only the Austrian centre-back earned the same match-worst 6.3 rating as him, courtesy of Sofascore.

His profligacy was not tied to that sole miss, as he enjoyed three other shots, none of which hit the target. Having just 31 touches of the ball too, it was clear to see that the English marksman wilted after such a demoralising moment. After all, even his goalkeeper Joel Robles saw the ball at his feet more often (38 touches).

Having missed a similarly golden opportunity to claim three points against Leicester City just two weeks ago too, it seems that Bamford is doing all he can to ensure the relegation of this historic club.

Only one of the £70k-per-week forward's last five showings has merited above a 6.7 rating, to further emphasise his consistent mediocrity.

Given the importance of that spot kick, and how it would have afforded precious daylight with which Allardyce could have then reinforced, to squander it was a gut punch; made even more frustrating given how Wilson would score his penalty, won just three minutes after the miss.

It is moments like these that can prove vital in such a tight battle for survival, and they simply have to go your way.