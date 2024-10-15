Leeds United could be set to wave goodbye to one of their highest earners in 2025 after it emerged that he was growing frustrated under Daniel Farke.

Leeds see mass exodus over the summer

After missing out on promotion to the Premier League thanks to a 1-0 loss to Southampton in the Championship play-off final, Leeds saw plenty of key players depart the club ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Crysencio Summerville headlined their departures list, with the Championship Player of the Season joining West Ham, while his exit was swiftly followed by fellow attacker Georginio Rutter, who completed a move to Brighton.

Elsewhere, prodigious teen talent Archie Gray was sold to Tottenham in a bid to balance the books at Elland Road, while Glen Kamara completed a move to Rennes after a season in Yorkshire.

There were also exits for plenty of players who had spent the 2023-24 season on loan, including Robin Koch and Marc Roca, and Rasmus Kristensen and Jack Harrison both headed out on loan for another season.

Leeds United permanent departures summer 2024 Player Club joined Archie Gray Tottenham Crysencio Summerville West Ham United Glen Kamara Rennes Charlie Cresswell Toulouse Jamie Shackleton Sheffield United Cody Drameh Hull City Robin Koch Eintracht Frankfurt Ian Poveda Sunderland Luke Ayling Middlesbrough Marc Roca Real Betis Diego Llorente Real Betis Georginio Rutter Brighton

Such an exodus had been expected had Leeds failed to return to the top flight, but there was one player who stayed put despite significant speculation. Now though, he himself could be ready to call time on his Elland Road career.

Bamford wants out of Leeds

That comes in the shape of former first-choice striker Patrick Bamford, who is reportedly keen to leave Leeds in 2025.

The striker, who is one of the most experienced players in Farke's squad, still has two years left to run on his £70,000 a week deal in Yorkshire.

He came close to leaving the club following their 2023 relegation, telling the media that he "wanted a fresh start" before adding that "in the end, I said I didn’t want to take the easy option and the easy way out."

In the year since, he has fallen down the pecking order at Elland Road, making just three substitute appearances in the Championship so far as Mateo Joseph and Joel Piroe have been preferred to the 31-year-old.

And according to Football Insider, this has left Bamford "frustrated" with Farke, and there is "a growing possibility that he will look to leave in the summer of 2025."

The title says that Bamford wants to quit and add that "a split is growing more likely" and that "there is a feeling that Leeds could look to cash in at the end of this season", rather than lose him for nothing 12 months later.

The report also claims that "an agreement could be reached between the striker and the hierarchy at Leeds that they will consider offers for his signature should they arrive at the end of the season", with Bamford clearly no longer a key man at Elland Road.

One of the club's highest earners but still struggling with injury and game time, a split may be the best outcome for all parties.