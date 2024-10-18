A "special" player is likely to leave his club in 2025, despite only just signing a new contract, and it is believed he could join Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs' transfer plans for next year as Lange works behind-the-scenes

It has been a testing start to the season for manager Ange Postecoglou, with Spurs blowing hot and cold over their opening fixtures of the campaign.

Recently, Postecoglou's side went on an impressive five-game winning streak in all competitions, with Wales winger Brennan Johnson front and centre of it, as he enjoys quite a purple patch right now.

However, that run unceremoniously ended with a dramatic 3-2 defeat away to Brighton. Spurs were two goals up at half-time, but they ultimately capitulated at the Amex, with Yankuba Minteh, Georginio Rutter and Danny Welbeck cementing their fate.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Tottenham vs West Ham October 19 Crystal Palace vs Tottenham October 27 Tottenham vs Aston Villa November 3 Tottenham vs Ipswich Town November 10 Man City vs Tottenham November 23

"You never know if it [the international break] is good or bad. Maybe for the players it was good, but I don't like sitting on a loss," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's 3-2 defeat to Brighton.

"There can be a tendency to over-analyse things. It wasn't a good one. The first half was unbelievable, but I didn't like the second half and what we looked like. It wasn't the loss, it was the manner I wasn't comfortable with. I've been sitting on it for 10 days, I'm ready to explode once they get back in the building and that will be my therapy."

As Postecoglou unleashes on his current squad, just before they take on West Ham in a fierce London derby clash this weekend, technical director Johan Lange and the Lilywhites recruitment team are working to bolster the Australian's options in January.

Indeed, it is believed Tottenham are targeting Espanyol winger Javi Puado, with his deal set to expire next summer, so the La Liga side could be forced to cash-in on the cheap this winter. Spurs are chasing Shakhtar Donetsk attacking midfielder Georgiy Sudakov as well, as Lange and co weigh up alternative attacking midfield options to James Maddison.

Patrick Dorgu could join Tottenham despite new contract

Another rumoured target for Postecoglou's side is Lecce youngster Patrick Dorgu.

The Dane has been impressing in Serie A, with Dorgu attracting interest from Spurs among other elite Premier League sides. The teenage full-back recently penned a new deal with Lecce, committing his future to the club until 2029 and warding off potential suitors.

However, this apparently may not be the case, as Fiorentina News write that Dorgu is still likely to leave Lecce in 2025, with Spurs at the front of the queue for his services alongside London rivals Chelsea.

The fresh terms will hand Lecce an opportunity to garner more funds from Dorgu's departure, according to Fiorentina News, which means the north Londoners will have to pay more than his previously reported £25 million fee.

"You can just say that with some players it can go incredibly fast," said Denmark Under-21s coach Steffen Højer to bold.dk.

"He has already had a lot of playing minutes in Serie A with Lecce, and he has done really, really well. What is special about him is that he is a quiet and calm guy, but things are just incredibly natural for him on a football pitch.

"When he is put on a field, and it doesn't matter which team, he just fits in, and he just makes incredibly many good choices for such a young player He has clear qualities, and then there is a lot of work that needs to be done in relation to both being part of the U21s, but also eventually making the national team."