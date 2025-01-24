A top Manchester United transfer target has urged his agent to seal a move to Old Trafford immediately, according to a fresh transfer update.

Latest Man Utd news

The Red Devils narrowly got the better of Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday night, with Bruno Fernandes' last-gasp strike sealing an important 2-1 victory for Ruben Amorim's side in Europe.

While United were the better team at Old Trafford, this is still a flawed side that needs reinforcements, with January transfer rumours continuing to emerge. The Premier League giants have been linked with a move for Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, who is formerly of Manchester City, which could make a move controversial.

Meanwhile, Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu is seen as a big target in the current transfer window, as the Red Devils look to find a long-term replacement for Luke Shaw. The England international not only turns 30 years of age later this year, but his constant injury problems are a real concern.

United are also believed to be preparing an offer for Real Madrid attacker Brahim Diaz, as they look to take advantage of him only being a squad player for the reigning Champions League holders. The Moroccan has had to settle for just seven starts in La Liga this season.

Man Utd target wants move right now

According to Solo Lecce [via Sport Witness], Dorgu wants his agent to sort his move to Manchester United "immediately", with negotiations becoming a "tug of war".

The 20-year-old's representatives are now pushing for "new contacts" between the Red Devils and Lecce, as the two clubs look to reach an agreement with the price tag, meeting somewhere in the middle between £21m and £29.5m.

At this point, it would be a surprise if Dorgu didn't make the move to United before deadline day on February 3rd, considering how advanced the situation appears to be.

Should the deal go through, the Red Devils would be acquiring the services of a talented and influential left-back who still has the vast majority of his career ahead of him.

Dorgu has scored three goals in 20 starts in Serie A this season, and while he has been used at left-back plenty, his impressive versatility means he can also shine in a more attacking wide role, as a right-back and even in central midfield. Meanwhile, Danish Scout once described him as "extremely dynamic", showing the physicality and legs he could bring to Amorim's side.

Shaw has to be replaced, given his injuries, and in Dorgu, United wouldn't only be signing a great option in that area of the pitch, but also acquiring the signature of a player who can shine in many roles.