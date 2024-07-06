A £25 million player, who Mikel Arteta personally wants at Arsenal, is ready to give his green-light to join the north Londoners alongside Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori.

Riccardo Calafiori agrees personal terms to join Arsenal

The 22-year-old is firmly in Edu's sights as their first outfield signing of the summer, with Fabrizio Romano confirming this week that Arsenal have now opened talks with Bologna over a deal for Calafiori.

Romano says both clubs are negotiating the fee right now, and these discussions are set to continue over the next few days as Bologna demand around £42 million to sell their star defender.

Calafiori has already agreed personal terms with Arsenal on a five-year contract, though, which is an undoubted boost for Edu as he seeks to provide Arteta with a highly-rated new centre-back who can alternate with William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes.

The Italian, who helped guide Bologna to a place in next season's Champions League, also enjoyed an impressive campaign with his country at Euro 2024. World Cup winner Gianluca Zambrotta praised Calafiori for some "extraordinary" showings at the tournament, and he was a sore miss through suspension in the Last 16 against Switzerland.

The Swiss put Luciano Spalletti's side to the sword, easing to a 2-0 victory in Berlin, and Calafiori's absence was widely agreed to have played a significant role in their defeat.

How Calafiori & Gabriel compare in 2023/24 Statistics Calafiori Gabriel Games 29 34 Goals & assists 7 4 Progressive carries 28 13 Pass accuracy 90% 89% Tackles won 37 28 Interceptions 56 31 Aerials won 71% 55% Stats via FBref

The former FC Basel starlet, who can also play left-back if needed, would come to the Emirates with bags of potential and allow Arteta to cover multiple positions.

Patrick Dorgu ready to join Arsenal alongside Calafiori

As Calafiori green-lights a move to Hale End, in a transfer twist, he may be joined be another Serie A defender in Patrick Dorgu.

According to Pianeta Lecce, Dorgu is ready to say yes to joining Arsenal this summer, and so are his club Lecce. Arteta personally considers the left-back one of his first choices to reinforce that side, and the Gunners will apparently move to open talks with Dorgu's entourage through intermediaries soon.

The 19-year-old, who'll cost around £25 million according to Pianeta, made 32 Serie A appearances for Lecce last season, scoring two goals, and can play further up field as a left winger.

"You can just say that with some players it can go incredibly fast," said Denmark Under-21s coach Steffen Højer to bold.dk.

"He has already had a lot of playing minutes in Serie A with Lecce, and he has done really, really well. What is special about him is that he is a quiet and calm guy, but things are just incredibly natural for him on a football pitch.

"When he is put on a field, and it doesn't matter which team, he just fits in, and he just makes incredibly many good choices for such a young player He has clear qualities, and then there is a lot of work that needs to be done in relation to both being part of the U21s, but also eventually making the national team."