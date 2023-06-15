Leeds United's manager search has dragged on now, mainly halted by the progress of Andrea Radrizzani's sale of the club.

With new ownership now in place, and a brighter future promised at Elland Road, the 49ers' first move must be to secure a capable boss who can lead them back to the Premier League of which they struggled away from for so long last time.

To make things more beneficial, it would be useful if this new boss could also work towards keeping the top stars of this current squad before they are slowly picked off by various clubs, seeking a cut-price deal for a top-quality player.

One such example of this would be Wilfried Gnonto, who massively caught the eye in what was his debut year in English football. However, as his starts waned near the end of the season, the Italy international would likely have grown frustrated.

Therefore, to perhaps return to an old option they considered following the sacking of Jesse Marsch, Patrick Vieira might be one of a select few that could keep the 19-year-old in Yorkshire, citing his work with Wilfried Zaha and Michael Olise as examples as to why he should stay.

Would Patrick Vieira help Wilfried Gnonto improve?

Whilst the Arsenal hero, and "legend" in the eyes of writer David Ornstein, might have seen his time at Crystal Palace cut short, the 46-year-old remains a man who earned huge success against all the odds during that first term at Selhurst Park.

Many viewed his time at New York City FC and OGC Nice as underwhelming spells, far from the requisite experience to thrive in a league where he dominated as a player. However, shrewd business allowed him to finish 12th and give his fans a trip to Wembley.

Zaha would notch 14 league goals that campaign, with Olise hitting 13 goal contributions in all competitions. It is clear that Vieira's 4-3-3 system is very conducive for wide men, suggesting Gnonto would also thrive.

Not just goal-scoring wide men, the two displayed their creative assets under Vieira too, with the Ivorian registering five assists to Olise's incredibly impressive 13.

By comparison, across all competitions of a tumultuous year for Leeds, Gntono recorded six goals and five assists, dressing his work up in that same flair and outlandish exuberance that has made the Ivory Coast international so loved by Palace fans.

When compared to other wingers across Europe, he even ranks in the top 16% for progressive carries per 90 (4.39) to further emphasise this dynamism, whereas Zaha and Olise registered 3.38 and 3.63 respectively.

Whilst the Italian's performances have understandably drawn interest from across the globe, should he be tempted to stay by this titan of the English game, he could be turned into a truly unplayable star who could propel the 49ers' club straight back into the top flight.

All he needs to do is look at how Vieira's progressed Olise's career at Selhurst Park.